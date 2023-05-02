Jeffery Dempsey

Jeffery Dempsey, pictured scoring a run, and the Gainesville Leopards will face Springtown this week for their first playoff series in 30 years.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

The UIL baseball playoffs begin this week as the softball playoffs move into the second round.

Here is this week's schedule for local teams.

SOFTBALL

Muenster vs Tolar

All games at Springtown

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary

Whitesboro vs Bonham

All games at Melissa Z-plex

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary

Collinsville vs Lipan

Single game at Bowie

Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Gainesville vs Springtown

Games 1 and 3 at Gainesville, game 2 at Springtown

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 6, 12 p.m. if necessary

Muenster vs Olney

Single game at Henrietta

Thursday, May 4, 4 p.m.

Lindsay vs Seymour

All games at Henrietta

Game 1: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary

Era vs Sam Rayburn

Game 1 at Sam Rayburn, Games 2 and 3 at Era

Game 1: Friday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary

Collinsville vs Wolfe City

Games 1 and 2 at Melissa Z-plex, game 3 TBD

Game 1: Friday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 6, site/time TBD if necessary

