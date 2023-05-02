The UIL baseball playoffs begin this week as the softball playoffs move into the second round.
Here is this week's schedule for local teams.
SOFTBALL
Muenster vs Tolar
All games at Springtown
Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary
Whitesboro vs Bonham
All games at Melissa Z-plex
Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary
Collinsville vs Lipan
Single game at Bowie
Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Gainesville vs Springtown
Games 1 and 3 at Gainesville, game 2 at Springtown
Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 6, 12 p.m. if necessary
Muenster vs Olney
Single game at Henrietta
Thursday, May 4, 4 p.m.
Lindsay vs Seymour
All games at Henrietta
Game 1: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary
Era vs Sam Rayburn
Game 1 at Sam Rayburn, Games 2 and 3 at Era
Game 1: Friday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if necessary
Collinsville vs Wolfe City
Games 1 and 2 at Melissa Z-plex, game 3 TBD
Game 1: Friday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1
Game 3: Saturday, May 6, site/time TBD if necessary
