The UIL softball playoffs begin this week with the bi-district round. Five local teams will compete starting Thursday.
Here is the schedule:
Whitesboro vs Cedar Hill Newman
Single game at Whitesboro
Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m.
Muenster vs Archer City
All games at Era
Game 1: Thursday, April 27, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, April 28, 5 p.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game two if necessary
Lindsay vs Windthorst
All games at Bowie
Game 1: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, April 29, 5 p.m. if necessary
Gainesville vs Krum
Game 1 at Gainesville, games 2 and 3 at Krum
Game 1: Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m.
Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2, if necessary
Collinsville vs Chico
All games at Era
Game 1: Friday, April 28, 10 a.m.
Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1
Game 3: Monday, May 1, 6 p.m. if necessary
