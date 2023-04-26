Breanna Barrientos

Breanna Barrientos and the Gainesville Lady Leopards will face Krum in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series.

The UIL softball playoffs begin this week with the bi-district round. Five local teams will compete starting Thursday.

Here is the schedule:

Whitesboro vs Cedar Hill Newman

Single game at Whitesboro

Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m.

Muenster vs Archer City

All games at Era

Game 1: Thursday, April 27, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, April 28, 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game two if necessary

Lindsay vs Windthorst

All games at Bowie

Game 1: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, April 29, 5 p.m. if necessary

Gainesville vs Krum

Game 1 at Gainesville, games 2 and 3 at Krum

Game 1: Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2, if necessary

Collinsville vs Chico

All games at Era

Game 1: Friday, April 28, 10 a.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Monday, May 1, 6 p.m. if necessary

