Four area schools reached the second round of the Texas high school football playoffs this week.
Muenster, Lindsay and Whitesboro each won UIL bi-district round games to reach the area round. Sacred Heart got a bye for last week’s TAPPS area round and begins its postseason run this week in the regional round.
The Hornets kick off the week Thursday night, while the others play Friday.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Muenster
Muenster (11-0) is headed west to face Seymour (7-4) at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. The Hornets defeated Cross Plains 55-7 in the bi-district round, while Seymour took down Lockney 49-20.
Muenster junior Devon Bindel returned to the starting quarterback role for the first time since Sept. 17 last week and threw for 92 yards. He also rushed for 88 with a touchdown. Seth Stoffels, the sophomore who filled in for Bindel, played as well. Coach Brady Carney said after the game he wanted to give Stoffels a few series after all he did to help Muenster get to that point, but he was undecided on whether that would continue. Both are capable quarterbacks and have a strong running game supporting them.
Kickoff in Wichita Falls is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday, Nov. 19
Lindsay
Lindsay (7-4) will take on Marlin (8-3) at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Knights defeated Alba-Golden 21-0 in the first round, while Marlin beat Bosqueville 54-20.
Both teams have won five-straight games, last losing in their district openers. Marlin brings a balanced attack. Junior quarterback Desmond Woodson averages 255 passing yards per game and has thrown 28 touchdowns to four interceptions. Senior running back Ty Harris averages 88.2 yards a game and has four touchdowns, while junior Trajon Butler has seven scores. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when scoring 34 points or more but winless when scoring fewer. Lindsay’s defense pitched a shutout last week and will need to continue playing well to take down Marlin.
Kickoff in Mansfield is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (6-4) begins its playoff run against Waco Bishop Reicher (3-7) at Ponder. Sacred Heart received a first-round bye after finishing first among Division IV schools in its district. Bishop Reicher defeated one of Sacred Heart’s district-mates, Fort Worth Temple, 47-6 in the first round.
Bishop Reicher reached the state championship game last year, but this is a different Cougars team. After losing nine seniors, Reicher won just two regular season games against teams with a combined 2-17 record. After beating Dallas First Baptist twice last year, Reicher lost 47-21. Meanwhile, the Tigers look like an improved team after knocking off two Division III schools and taking a third to the limit. Sacred Heart has a chance to redeem last year’s second-round loss.
Kickoff in Ponder is set for 7 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (7-4) has a long bus ride west to face Bushland (8-3) at Childress. Whitesboro advanced after beating Breckenridge 56-14 last week, while Bushland defeated Slaton 55-6.
Bushland lost its first two games but is 8-1 since, sweeping district play for the third-straight year. Whitesboro and Bushland played in the area round two years ago in a game the Falcons won. The Bearcats get another shot this season. The Falcons averaged 63.3 points per game in their past three games, though Whitesboro’s defense should provide a much stiffer test. The Bearcats are averaging 51.75 points on their current four-game win streak, so there could be plenty of fireworks out west.
Kickoff in Childress is set for 7 p.m.
