Gainesville freshman Landrie Polk hit a pair of big-time three-pointers to push the Lady Leopards to victory Tuesday.
The Gainesville girls’ basketball team defeated Era 36-31 at home in a low-scoring but competitive affair.
Gainesville (5-4) won its second game in two days with the hard-fought victory over the Lady Hornets. The Lady Leopards beat Dallas Molina on Monday.
Era (4-2) was down a starter due to injury, but the Lady Hornets gave the bigger school a battle on the road.
Gainesville coach Shaun Weaver said the Lady Leopards handled the pressure of a close game well.
“I think they worked together as a team,” Weaver said. “They started buying in to what was working for us, so I think that’s how we got that done.”
Polk tied the game at 26 with a two-point shot late in the third quarter. Era opened the fourth with a pair of free throws before Polk hit a three-point shot to put Gainesville back in front. A third Era free throw tied the game, but Polk hit another deep shot to put the Lady Leopards on top for good. Senior Yezmine Peralta and freshman Olivia Neelley made shots down the stretch to finish it off.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets tried to keep Polk out of the lane, but Polk ended up hitting three three-pointers.
“We felt like her strength was attacking the basket,” Neu said. “I felt like, for the most part, we had help. We got out of position a few times, but she’s athletic, and she’s going to put the shot up.”
The game started slowly with several missed shots. Neither team scored in the first 4:09. Once the scoring started, the lead changed hands nine times.
Era led 9-7 after the first thanks to a three-pointer from Alexis Beard in the dying seconds of the quarter. Gainesville responded in the second quarter and took a 17-15 lead into the locker room thanks to a pair of layups from Peralta.
Neu said Era didn’t rebound well enough.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we didn’t rebound as well, either,” Neu said. “We let them have a lot of offensive boards, and I didn’t feel like we crashed the boards very hard.”
Polk led all scorers with 24 points. Peralta was second among Lady Leopards with 8. For Era, Bailee Bowden led with 9 points, followed by 7 each from Anna Villa and Kate Krebs.
Weaver said she sees good things coming for the Lady Leopards.
“They work hard,” Weaver said. “They’re great teammates to each other, so I see us getting better each game and learning from our mistakes and try to build to move forward.”
