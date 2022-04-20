Gainesville football coach and athletic director James Polk is stepping down to join the coaching staff at Weatherford as strength and conditioning coach.
Polk said he enjoyed his time in Gainesville. He is making this move because his wife got a new job working in elementary education at Weatherford ISD.
“I was given a (new) contract a month ago,” Polk said. “This is not a move that was made because of anything bad. This was a move that was made because my wife was able to climb up the ladder.”
Polk has been at Gainesville since 2016. Gainesville ISD superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart said Polk meant a lot to the district.
“He’s gone far and beyond what I’ve asked him to do in an attempt to better our athletic programs and the opportunities provided to our kids,” Stewart said. “For us, it’s a huge loss, but I understand the nature of the business. He has a family, and you gotta keep your family at the forefront of your thought process. I wish him well in his transition. He’ll do great things at Weatherford ISD.”
Polk finishes his six-year tenure with a 20-40 overall record, 10-20 in district play. In 2018, Polk led the Leopards to the playoffs for the first time in four years. His best season was 2019, when the Leopards finished 8-3 overall with a 3-2 district mark.
Polk said the athletic department did a lot of good things during his time in charge.
“We’ve sent a lot of kids to college,” Polk said. “I’m not even just talking about football. I’m the athletic director. I’m talking about multiple sports every single year. Since I’ve been here, I’ve had, I would guess, five or six coaches that were either the district, high school or middle school teacher of the year. They were coaches. We had kids since I’ve been here that were consistently in the top 10 academically year after year after year.”
Polk said the athletic facilities have improved greatly during his tenure. The football stadium received an artificial turf field and a video scoreboard. The baseball field also received turf. Gainesville built an indoor practice facility, tennis courts and a new weight room.
The search for a new athletic director will be just the second since 2005. Stewart said there has already been plenty of interest in the position, he expects to have a candidate selected by early to mid-May.
Stewart said he has several qualities in mind for Polk’s successor.
“I want someone who, number one, has had a successful coaching record in their current position,” Stewart said. “Someone of course with head coaching experience. I need someone who is going to be rooted within the community... I need a go-getter. I need a kid magnet. I want someone who kids want to play for, but also, I want someone who can lead not just the football program, but I want someone who can lead all athletic programs.”
The Leopards kick off the 2022 season Aug. 26 against Cedar Park Trinity Leadership at UT Arlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.