The local high school basketball games previously scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Saturday.
Each occasion will be varsity only. Below are the new start times:
Era (home) vs Tioga
- Varsity girls 11 a.m., boys 12:15 p.m.
Valley View (home) vs Whitesboro
- Varsity girls 12:15 p.m., boys 1:30
Gainesville (home) vs Wichita Falls
- Varsity girls 1 p.m., boys 2:15
Collinsville (home) vs Alvord
- Varsity girls 1 p.m., boys after
Callisburg (home) vs Ponder
- Varsity girls 2 p.m., boys 3:15
Lindsay (home) vs Muenster
- Varsity girls 3 p.m., boys 4:30
