Bugg Kemp

Gainesville freshman Bugg Kemp

 GDR file photo

The local high school basketball games previously scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Saturday.

Each occasion will be varsity only. Below are the new start times:

Era (home) vs Tioga

  • Varsity girls 11 a.m., boys 12:15 p.m.

Valley View (home) vs Whitesboro

  • Varsity girls 12:15 p.m., boys 1:30

Gainesville (home) vs Wichita Falls

  • Varsity girls 1 p.m., boys 2:15

Collinsville (home) vs Alvord

  • Varsity girls 1 p.m., boys after

Callisburg (home) vs Ponder

  • Varsity girls 2 p.m., boys 3:15

Lindsay (home) vs Muenster

  • Varsity girls 3 p.m., boys 4:30

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you