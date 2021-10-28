Callisburg
Callisburg (7-1 overall, 2-1 District 6-3A-2) has a big showdown against Henrietta (7-1, 3-0) at home Friday night. The Wildcats are coming off a 46-6 win against Wichita Falls City View, while Henrietta defeated Valley View 54-7.
Callisburg can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Henrietta, while the Bearcats have already secured their place. The Wildcats could still make the playoff with a loss if they beat Valley View next week, but a win is needed to finish in the top two of the district. Henrietta has district championship aspirations and will provide Callisburg with a big challenge. The Wildcats will need to play as well as last week to win.
Kickoff in Callisburg is set for 7:30 p.m.
Valley View
Valley View (0-8, 0-3) heads to Nocona (1-7, 0-3) for a game where both teams will be looking for their first district win. The Eagles fell 54-7 to Henrietta last week, while Nocona lost 62-14 to Holliday.
Valley View must win both remaining games to give itself a shot at making the playoffs. The Eagles will also need City View to lose at least once, probably twice more. It will be a difficult task, but a game against a struggling Nocona gives them a good shot at getting into the win column. The Indians’ lone win came in non-district play against winless Chico.
Kickoff in Nocona is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (3-5, 1-2 District 5-2A-1) hosts Trenton (4-3, 1-2) in what could be a playoff elimination game. The Pirates fell 23-13 to Tioga last week, while Trenton lost to Alvord 51-17.
Collinsville can clinch a playoff spot this week with a win against Trenton and a Tom Bean loss to Tioga. If Tom Bean wins, Collinsville would need to beat the Tomcats, as well. A loss to Trenton would eliminate Collinsville from playoff contention, making this a vital game for the Pirates. Collinsville has shown it can score plenty of points, but its offense struggled the past two games. The Pirates will need a better start against the Tigers.
Kickoff in Collinsville is set for 7:30 p.m.
Muenster
Muenster (8-0 overall, 2-0 District 7-2A-2) hits the road for the last time in the regular season to face Chico (0-9, 0-3). Muenster was off last week but most recently beat Windthorst 16-8 on Oct. 15. Chico lost to Windthorst 46-12 last week.
This will be Chico’s last game of the year. The Dragons didn’t have a bye week and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. A well-rested Muenster team will be looking to come out strong and finish the regular season undefeated. The Hornets will want a good performance to continue building momentum going into next week’s showdown with Petrolia, which will determine the district champion.
Kickoff in Chico is set for 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (5-3) is back home this week to take on Forth Worth Calvary Christian (0-6). Sacred Heart is coming off a 28-14 win against Weatherford Christian, while Calvary lost 60-8 to Arlington Newman International Academy last week.
Calvary is normally part of Sacred Heart’s district but played a non-TAPPS schedule this season. The Conquerors are still playing all the Division IV teams in that district but are otherwise playing an independent schedule. The Tigers will look to win their fifth-straight game as they get ready for a tough regular season finale next week.
Kickoff at Sacred Heart is set for 7 p.m.
