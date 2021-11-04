Callisburg vs Valley View
Callisburg (8-1 overall, 3-1 District 6-3A-2) closes out the regular season at Valley View (0-9, 0-4). Callisburg is coming off a 42-14 win against Henrietta, while Valley View lost 40-20 to Nocona.
The Wildcats have clinched a top-three finish in the district but are aiming higher. A Callisburg win coupled with a Henrietta win by 15 points or more against Holliday would force a three-way tie for first place. A coin flip would determine the district champion, potentially opening the door for Callisburg.
Valley View will not make the playoffs this season, but the Eagles have one last chance to finish the year on a high note at home.
Kickoff at John Kassen Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (5-4, 4-2 District 4-3A-1) hosts Peaster (7-2, 4-2) in a game with playoff seeding implications. Whitesboro defeated Paradise 35-28 last week, while Peaster lost 80-7 to Brock.
Both teams have clinched a playoff spot, but this game still matters. The winner will finish third in the district, the loser fourth. Both teams will be eyeing the slightly easier playoff journey third place provides. The Greyhounds are vastly improved from last year’s team which finished last in district play and should provide a tougher test than before.
Kickoff in Whitesboro is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay
Lindsay (5-4, 3-1 District 5-2A-1) will play for a district championship when it travels to Trenton (5-3, 2-2). The Knights took down Alvord 42-20 last week, while Trenton knocked off Collinsville 47-35.
Both teams have clinched playoff spots. If Lindsay wins, the Knights claim their third-straight district title and Trenton finishes fourth. A Trenton win would force a three-way tie with Lindsay and the loser between Tioga and Alvord, with point differential determining second through fourth places. The Knights will be looking to avoid that scenario by handling their business against the Tigers.
Kickoff in Trenton is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (3-6, 1-3) wraps up its season at Tom Bean (0-8, 0-4). The Pirates fell 47-35 to Trenton last week, while Tom Bean lost 70-0 to Tioga.
Both schools are playing for pride as neither will participate in the postseason this year. The Pirates had an up and down season. They began district play with an impressive comeback win at Lindsay, but three-straight losses pushed them out of the playoff picture. Still, Collinsville has a chance to end the season on a high note. With only one senior on the roster, there is reason for optimism for the future.
Kickoff in Tom Bean is set for 7:30 p.m.
Era
Era (2-7, 1-2 District 7-2A-2) wraps up the regular season on the road against defending state champions Windthorst (8-1, 2-1). Era was off last week but most recently lost to Petrolia 41-6 on Oct. 22. Windthorst beat Petrolia 45-21 last week.
Era faces a stiff road test, but there should not be a ton of pressure on the Hornets. Era has clinched a playoff spot thanks to its earlier win against Chico. An Era win would be a big upset, but it would put the Hornets in third place if Petrolia beats Muenster or force a three-way tie for second if Petrolia loses. In a loss, Era would finish fourth. Either way, the Hornets will be back in the playoffs after missing last season.
Kickoff in Windthorst is set for 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (6-3) hosts Lubbock Trinity (5-3) in a challenging regular season finale. Sacred Heart defeated Fort Worth Calvary 42-12 last week, while Trinity defeated Fort Worth Lake Country 41-13.
This is technically a district game, but it has no impact on playoff seeding as the two schools are in different classifications. Sacred Heart is 2-2 against the Division III schools in the district, an improvement from not beating any last season. While it won’t affect seeding, a strong performance against one of the district’s best teams would give Sacred Heart an extra shot of confidence before the postseason.
Kickoff at Sacred Heart is set for 6 p.m.
