Whitesboro
Whitesboro (3-3 overall, 2-1 District 4-3A-1) hosts a major district showdown this week against Pilot Point (4-2, 3-0). Whitesboro fell last week to Brock 42-21, while Pilot Point defeated Paradise 35-21.
Whitesboro couldn’t hold on against the district favorites last week, but a high finish is still available. Pilot Point is the only team other than Brock still undefeated in district play and represents one of Whitesboro’s biggest remaining challengers. Whitesboro will be Pilot Point’s toughest district opponent yet, making this an important game for both sets of Bearcats.
Kickoff in Whitesboro is set for 7:30 p.m.
Callisburg
Callisburg (6-0, 1-0 District 6-3A-2) faces its toughest test of the season yet at home against Holliday (6-0, 1-0). The Wildcats defeated Nocona 51-7 last week, while Holliday took down Valley View 80-16.
The Wildcats have looked much improved in coach Eddie Gill’s second season, but this game will reveal a ton about the team’s true potential for this season. The Eagles have yet to allow more than 16 points to any opponent. If Callisburg wants to be a district title contender, the Wildcats will need to solve Holliday’s defense.
Kickoff in Callisburg is set for 7:30 p.m.
Valley View
Valley View (0-6, 0-1) celebrates homecoming Friday night against Wichita Falls City View (2-5, 0-1). The Eagles fell to Holliday 80-16 last week, while City View lost 31-21 to Henrietta.
City View started the year 2-1 but has lost three-straight. The last two losses came to a pair of tough opponents, Windthorst and Henrietta. The Mustangs will present another big challenge to the Eagles despite their record, but they may be the most vulnerable of last year’s playoff teams from this district.
Kickoff at John Kassen Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (3-3, 1-0 District 5-2A-1) takes on Alvord (4-2, 1-0) in another game with district title implications. The Pirates defeated Lindsay 56-27 last week, while Alvord took down Tom Bean 65-0.
Collinsville was picked third in the district before the season but has already beaten the favorites. A win against Alvord would put the Pirates in great position to finish on top. Alvord dominated the past two weeks but did so against winless teams. The Pirates have been tested far more the past two weeks and will hope it pays off against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff in Collinsville is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay
Lindsay (2-4, 0-1) is looking to rebound as it hosts Tioga (3-3, 1-0). The Knights fell 56-27 to Collinsville last week, while Tioga beat Trenton 32-13.
Tioga is a much-improved team this season after winning only once last year, and each loss this season has been by a touchdown or less. The Bulldogs average 318.3 rushing yards per game behind a talented trio of ball carriers, so Lindsay will need a good defensive performance against the run to get its first district win.
Kickoff at Knight Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
Era
Era (1-6, 0-1 District 7-2A-2) has a big road game this week against Chico (0-7, 0-1). Era fell 77-20 last week to Muenster, while Chico lost to Petrolia 42-18.
Last season, the game between Chico and Era decided which made the playoffs and which didn’t. With the other three teams in the district all currently undefeated, it seems likely this will again be the case. Having to travel to Chico will make the challenge tougher for the Hornets, but it is nonetheless a big opportunity.
Kickoff in Chico is set for 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (3-3) officially began district play several weeks ago but will finally take on a fellow Division IV school when it travels to Fort Worth Temple Christian (2-4). Temple defeated Fort Worth Calvary Christian 51-26 last week, while Sacred Heart was off. The Tigers’ most recent game was a 26-13 win against Willow Park Trinity.
This game and the next are the only two that impact Sacred Heart’s playoff seeding, so the games mean a lot more now. The Tigers showed their potential in their last two games by beating larger Division III schools, something the Eagles have not done thus far. Temple scored fewer than 10 points in each of its losses, so a good defensive showing should push Sacred Heart to an important win.
Kickoff in Fort Worth is set for 7:30 p.m.
