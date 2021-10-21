Callisburg
Callisburg (6-1 overall, 1-1 District 6-3A-2) faces a pivotal road test at Wichita Fall City View (3-4, 1-1) Friday night. The Wildcats fell 26-6 to Holliday last week, while City View defeated Valley View 40-13.
Both teams expect to make the playoffs, but this game will have a big impact on the final district standings. Holliday and Henrietta both look strong, so the loser of this game likely falls out of contention for the top two spots. Callisburg looked much improved in non-district play, but this game will show where the Wildcats stand within a tough district.
Kickoff in Wichita Falls is set for 7:30 p.m.
Valley View
Valley View (0-7, 0-2) hits the road to face Henrietta (6-1, 2-0). The Eagles fell 40-13 last week to City View, while Henrietta defeated Nocona 48-14.
Senior quarterback Braden Bell leads Henrietta. He is throwing for an average of 226.4 yards per game and has tossed 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. He is also a running threat who has seven rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Garrett Blevins is Henrietta’s leading rusher, averaging 88.9 yards per game with nine touchdowns. The Eagles will need a strong defensive showing to compete with the Bearcats.
Kickoff in Henrietta is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay
Lindsay (3-4, 1-1 District 5-2A-1) takes on Tom Bean (0-6, 0-2) in Bells. The Knights defeated Tioga 43-25 last week, while Tom Bean fell 55-6 to Trenton.
After dropping its first district game, Lindsay has a good chance to win its second in a row. The Knights had a strong second half against Tioga and led by 30 points before a pair of late consolation scores by Tioga. If Lindsay can play at that level against Tom Bean, it could be a long night for the Tomcats.
Kickoff in Bells is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (3-4, 1-1) heads to Tioga (3-4, 1-1). The Pirates are coming off a 36-25 loss to Alvord, while Tioga fell 43-25 to Lindsay.
Collinsville opened district play with the two teams favored to finish above the Pirates but picked up a win. The Pirates have a fairly clear path to the playoffs from here, but their next opponent is a much-improved Tioga squad. The Bulldogs finished last in this district last season but have already beaten one of last year’s playoff teams in Trenton. Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said before the season began Tioga will surprise some people, so the Pirates won’t be caught off-guard.
Kickoff in Tioga is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (3-4, 2-2 District 4-3A-1) is looking to bounce back at Bowie (2-5, 0-4). The Bearcats fell 34-28 in double overtime to Pilot Point last week, while Bowie lost to Paradise 31-20.
The Bearcats are coming off back-to-back losses, but both came against teams currently a combined 8-0 in district play. While the district championship is likely out of reach, Whitesboro still controls its path to the playoffs. Bowie has yet to get a district win, though the Jackrabbits have played a tough schedule so far. Still, a good performance from the Bearcats should get Whitesboro back on track.
Kickoff in Bowie is set for 7:30 p.m.
Era
Era (2-6, 1-1 District 7-2A-2) celebrates senior night against Petrolia (7-0, 1-0). Era defeated Chico 38-24 last week. Petrolia was off last week but defeated Chico 42-18 the week before.
With both teams having already beaten Chico, Era and Petrolia have all but secured their spots in the playoffs, making this game all about seeding. The undefeated Pirates will be another big test for the Hornets, but a good performance in their final home game could give them added confidence as they get ready for the postseason. Following this game, Era will finally get its bye week after playing nine-straight games.
Kickoff in Era is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.