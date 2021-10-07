Callisburg
Callisburg (5-0) opens district play at home Friday night against Nocona (1-4). The Wildcats were off last week but most recently defeated Chico 45-0 on Sept. 24. Nocona fell 41-14 to Maud on Sept. 30.
The Wildcats came into the year expected to compete for the final playoff spot in District 6-3A-2, but their non-district performance suggests they could do more. Nocona has struggled thus far, with its lone win coming against a winless Chico squad. If Wildcats like Colton Montgomery, Carl Moore, Colton Simpson and others continue to play well, Callisburg could be well on its way to 6-0.
Kickoff in Callisburg is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (3-2 overall, 2-0 District 4-3A-1) faces a massive road test this week at Brock (5-0, 2-0). Whitesboro defeated Boyd 36-14 last week, while Brock beat Paradise 35-16.
Brock has continued to dominate as it usually does. Last week’s win is the closest game the Eagles have played so far. Brock is led by leading rusher Kutter Wilson, who averages 155 yards per game and has eight of the Eagles’ 16 rushing touchdowns. Junior quarterback Tyler Moody is averaging 174.8 yards per game and has thrown nine touchdowns to one interception.
The Bearcats will turn to junior quarterback Mac Harper, who threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns last week before sitting most of the fourth quarter with the game in hand.
Kickoff in Brock is set for 7:30 p.m.
Valley View
Valley View (0-5) opens district play on the road against favorite Holliday (5-0). Valley View lost 47-7 to Wellington last week. Holiday was off last week but most recently defeated Breckenridge 34-12 on Sept. 24.
Holliday has a deep roster. Eight players have 10 or more carries in a run-heavy offense. Austin Jones and Jaxx Johnson lead the way with 44 carries apiece, but quarterback Peyton Marchand has the most touchdowns with eight. It will take a strong effort on both sides of the ball for Valley View to keep up.
Kickoff in Holliday is set for 7:30 p.m.
