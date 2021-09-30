Week six of high school football in Cooke County will be abbreviated as Gainesville, Lindsay and Callisburg are all off this week.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (2-3) has homecoming this week against Willow Park Trinity Christian (2-2). The Tigers took down Fort Worth Lake Country last week 34-26, while Trinity fell 20-14 to Shelbyville.
Both teams like to run the ball. Sacred Heart is averaging 256.6 rushing yards per game, while Trinity averages 251.3. Seth and Ryan Swirczynski lead the ground attack for the Tigers. Evan Chrane leads the way for the Eagles, with Kennan and Asa Dowling also serving as key contributors. Those three have produced the most yards and seven of their nine rushing touchdowns, but several others share the carries, as well. Sacred Heart must account for everyone when defending the run.
Kickoff at Sacred Heart is set for 7 p.m.
Era
Era (0-5) will also celebrate homecoming as the Hornets host Dallas Inspired Vision Academy (0-5). Era fell 9-8 to Electra last week, while Inspired Vision lost to Dallas Bishop Dunne 51-0.
Inspired Vision has struggled this year and has been shut out four times. The Eagles’ best performance was a 26-20 overtime loss to Dallas A+ Academy. They never led but scored a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns plus a two-point conversion to force overtime. With the Hornets coming off their best defensive performance of the season, a good showing from the Era offense would make this a great opportunity to pick up a win.
Kickoff at Era is set for 7 p.m.
Valley View
Valley View (0-4) is set to take on Wellington (2-2) in a neutral site game at Wichita Falls City View. The Eagles, who will be the designated home team, are coming off a 61-0 loss to Muenster last week, while Wellington defeated Jacksboro 44-12.
Wellington is a run-heavy team. The Skyrockets have broken 200 rushing yards in three of four games but have yet to break 100 passing yards in a game. Leading rusher Marc Ramirez is averaging 119.7 rushing yards in three games played. Wellington is 2-0 when Ramirez breaks 100 yards and 0-2 when he doesn’t, so stopping him could be key for Valley View. The Skyrockets are also 0-2 when allowing over 100 passing yards, so a good performance from Eagles quarterback Carson Pickett and receivers such as Lawson Links and Wyatt Huber could go a long way.
Kickoff in Wichita Falls is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.