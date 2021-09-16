Callisburg
Callisburg (3-0) will celebrate homecoming Friday night as the Wildcats take on Honey Gove (1-2). Callisburg defeated Lindsay last week 33-27, while the Warriors fell 55-15 at Paris Chisum.
The Wildcats’ passing game may have started slow last game, but it finished strong. Junior quarterback Colton Montgomery threw for 210 yards and had two touchdown passes in the final three minutes of the game. Junior Colton Simpson is the big name amongst receivers, but fellow junior Greyson Thurman emerged as another viable weapon after making two catches for 56 yards and the game-winning touchdown on the final drive.
Honey Grove’s lone win against Whitewright came after a pair of fourth quarter scores broke a 7-7 tie, but Callisburg has shown it can finish strong. The Wildcats outscored their first three opponents 39-9 in the fourth quarter, including last week’s comeback.
Kickoff at Wildcat Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (1-2) is looking for consecutive road wins as it travels to Sadler to face S&S Consolidated (0-3). The Pirates got their first win last week against McKinney Christian 55-22, while S&S fell 34-28 to Alvord, one of Collinsville’s district rivals.
Collinsville is coming off by far its best rushing performance of the year with 396 yards last week. Sophomore Lance Stone led with 158 yards and three touchdowns, followed by freshman Garrett Trevino with 124 and a score. Add sophomore Logan Jenkins completing 16 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and the youthful Pirates may be finding their way.
The Rams also leaned on the run last week in the closest game they have played so far. S&S rushed for 217 yards. Several players split the carries, but Chase Sloan scored both rushing touchdowns. It took Alvord a late touchdown to defeat the Rams, so the Pirates will need another strong performance to earn their second win.
Kickoff in Sadler is set for 7:30 p.m.
Muenster
Muenster (3-0) had a change in schedule this week, so the Hornets will face Lubbock Trinity Christian (1-1) in a neutral site game in Vernon. The Hornets took down Blue Ridge 50-7 on the road last week, while Trinity’s game against Weatherford Christian was canceled.
Muenster was originally scheduled to play at Electra. Both sides mutually agreed to seek other competition, so the Hornets will instead take on the Lions. Trinity has yet to play a close game after falling 41-7 to New Deal and defeating Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian 62-23.
Since leading Celeste 13-12 at halftime week one, Muenster has been nearly unstoppable. In the five halves of football since, the Hornets have outscored their opponents 115-14 and haven’t allowed any second half points. Muenster will look to juniors Colton Deckard (209 rushing yards per game) and Devon Bindel (189.3 passing yards per game) to continue its dominant start to the year.
Kickoff in Vernon is set for 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (1-2) faces another tough challenge against Colleyville Covenant (2-1). The Tigers fell 34-9 to Lubbock Christian last week, while Covenant defeated Tyler Grace Community 48-6.
The Cougars enjoy success through the air. Junior quarterback Rhett Renteria has thrown seven touchdown passes, including five last week. He also has one rushing score. Senior Brooks Lamar has Covenant’s other four rushing touchdowns. The offense runs through those two players, along with junior receiver Christian Wells and sophomore Weston Cox.
This will be the Tigers’ third game against a TAPPS Division III school. Sacred Heart led at halftime of both prior games, but the bigger schools have thus far shut out the Tigers in the second half. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the reigning Division III state champions.
Kickoff in Colleyville is set for 7:30 p.m.
Era
Era (0-3) is back on the road this week against Santo (3-0). Era fell 65-12 to Tioga last week, while Santo defeated Itasca 46-6.
The Wildcats are a run-heavy team. Santo rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns last week, while completing just one pass for three yards, though it resulted in another score. They are also strong defensively against the run. Santo’s first three opponents combined for 98 total rushing yards, including Itasca finishing with -15 despite scoring a touchdown.
Era has had most of its success through the air with all but one of its touchdowns coming from the arm of junior quarterback Jarren Twiner. The Hornets will likely need a big game from him and senior receiver Kyle Greer to give themselves a chance to pull the upset.
Kickoff in Santo is set for 7 p.m.
