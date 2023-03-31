Video games have been a favorite pastime of kids for years, but these days, they can be just as much a path to college as traditional sports.
Gainesville senior Tate Rains signed with the University of Oklahoma for eSports in the GHS gym Friday. Rains will play Call of Duty for the Sooners.
Rains said he is looking forward to playing for OU.
“I’ve wanted to go to OU since I was a little kid,” Rains said. “I always watched them play football, went to football games, stuff like that. That, and one of the kids (who is an) incoming freshman like me, he reached out to me after we played them in an HSEL (High School eSports League) competition, and then he kind of recruited me to go there.”
Rains is the first Leopard to accept an eSports scholarship. He was one of the first players who started Gainesville’s program his freshman year, and the Leopards have quickly had success. Rains said he has been part of two national runner-up four-on-four Call of Duty teams while placing first in two-on-two three-straight times. Depending on the year, he said the field consisted of anywhere from 100-400 teams.
Rains said he grew up playing video games for fun but never thought about trying eSports until some teachers asked him if he would be interested.
“We created it, then we played, and we placed well,” Rains said. “We kept playing and playing and playing, and we got first in something. Then, other kids started to kind of take notice of it. They were like, ‘Oh, these guys won money doing this. Maybe I’ll do it.’”
The OU Call of Duty coaches made the trip down I-35 for Friday’s signing ceremony. In true eSports fashion, rather than have Rains sign a piece of paper with a pen, he signed digitally on an iPad.
Logan Goin is the Sooners’ head Call of Duty coach. He said Rains is a good example of the kind of player he wants on his team.
“He’s a passionate guy,” Goin said. “He’s a leader. He’s great at the game. He wants to grow, and he just has a drive to get better, and overall is an amazing teammate. He’s willing to work on whatever, stay up and watch (video), and is willing to just do anything it takes to get better and be a better teammate.”
High school and college eSports are growing quickly. Colleges are building dedicated eSports competition facilities. Many big-name schools from a traditional athletics sense are involved, such as OU, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M, but Goin said smaller schools such as Oklahoma Christian are leading the way.
Rains is more than a gamer. He is involved in various other extracurricular activities, including traditional sports. He said eSports players do more than play video games all day, regardless of what some may think.
“I’ve played eSports for four years of high school, and I was still able to do football, baseball, all that stuff,” Rains said. “I was salutatorian of my class. Community service in (National Honor Society). I do all kinds of stuff just besides sitting there playing video games… Most of your gamers and pro players don’t just sit there all day.”
