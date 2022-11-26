Maxx Parker

Whitesboro junior Maxx Parker returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Paradise. The Bearcats face Brock in the regional final Thursday.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Whitesboro vs Brock

Thursday, Dec. 1

7 p.m. at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Denton

Collinsville vs Albany

Friday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. at Mineral Wells

