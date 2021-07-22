Oklahoma and Texas could be on the move to the SEC, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.
Both universities have “reached out to the SEC about potentially joining” the conference, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brett Zwerneman. Zwerneman reported the information came from a “high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”
Zwerneman also reported that an announcement regarding the addition of both programs to the SEC could come “within a couple of weeks.”
Oklahoma released a statement from an unnamed “university spokesperson” regarding the report later on Wednesday.
“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor,” the statement read.
Brian Davis, Austin-American Statesman reporter, tweeted a statement from a Texas spokesperson.
“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation,” the tweet read.
When asked about the report during SEC Media Days on Wednesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey did not offer to comment.
“I’m here to talk about the 2021 season,” Sankey said, per 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.
The Big 12 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Oklahoma and Texas’ possible additions to the SEC would create a new 16-team league. In 2011, Colorado left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 and Nebraska moved to the Big Ten, followed by Texas A&M and Missouri’s departure to the SEC in 2012.
OU and Texas are currently bound to the Big 12 by an agreement that keeps members’ broadcast rights tied up through 2024-25. The Big 12’s TV contracts with Fox Sports and ESPN also expire the same year.
