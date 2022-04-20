ABILENE – The Sacred Heart golf team competed at the District 2A-2 golf tournament Monday, and a Tigerette golfer is state-bound.
Laney Haley shot a 108 at Diamondback National Golf Club in Abilene, qualifying for state with the ninth best individual score out of 27 girls. She was the only Tigerette in the tournament.
The Sacred Heart boys finished ninth as a team, shooting a 438. Shooter Hess led the Tigers with a 94, finishing tied for 15th out of 55 boys. The top four teams and top 10 individuals qualify for state.
Haley will compete in the TAPPS Class 2A state golf tournament May 2-3 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
