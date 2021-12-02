If Sacred Heart Catholic School is going to win its third football state title, it will have to dethrone the reigning champions.
The Tigers face Shiner St. Paul in the TAPPS Division IV state championship game Friday night in Waco.
Sacred Heart (10-4) will play in the title game for the first time since 2004. The Tigers previously won championships in 1994 and 2003.
St. Paul (10-1) has built a dynasty that will be tough to beat. The Cardinals have won nine state championships, including the past three and five of the past six.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said the Tigers are approaching their biggest game in years as if it is a normal week.
“We’re excited, happy and everything to be where we are,” Schilling said. It’s still business week. We have another game to take care of. As far as practice, pretty much staying in routine. There’s definitely excitement in the air.”
Although St. Paul lost a few key pieces from last year’s team, the Cardinals brought back 27 of 33 lettermen and have one of their largest teams ever. St. Paul has a smaller district than Sacred Heart with just two Division III schools, but the Cardinals went 4-0 to claim the district title.
Sacred Heart senior Seth Swirczynski said the Tigers must play the way they did in the semifinals to bring home the trophy.
“(It’s going to take) intensity and just doing our assignments the right way,” Swirczynski said. “Playing good football all the way around. No penalties, no mishaps, no missed assignments. Just being 100 percent, playing crisp football.”
The Cardinals defeated Bryan Brazos Christian and Hellettsville Sacred Heart to reach the title game. Their only loss came to Houston Cypress Christian, who will be playing in the Division III state championship game against Lubbock Trinity, a team Sacred Heart played close.
Schilling said the Cardinals are fundamentally sound and don’t make many mistakes.
“We got to match that,” Schilling said. “We can’t make mistakes. You gotta get them out of their comfort zone, and that’s stopping their running game. If we can stop the run game and get them out of their comfort zone and make them put the ball in the air, it’ll help us tremendously defensively.”
Win or lose, this will be the final game in the Sacred Heart careers of four seniors, including Swirczynski. He said he is going to give everything he has to win this last game.
“I’m going to go all in,” Swirczynski said. “I’m going to give every ounce of blood, sweat and tears that I got throughout the week. In that game, my four years of hard work, I’m going to leave it all on that field, for sure.”
Kickoff at Waco ISD Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
