DALLAS – Two Sacred Heart track and field athletes won individual district titles Wednesday, leading the Tigers and Tigerettes at the District 2A-2 track and field meet at Dallas First Baptist Academy.
Nathan Hesse won the boy’s long jump, while Emily Flusche finished first in the girls’ shot put. Several other Sacred Heart athletes qualified for regionals by finishing in the top five of their respective events.
The Sacred Heart boys finished fifth in the team standings out of nine schools with 66.5 points, narrowly slipping ahead of Sherman Texoma Christian School by 3.5 points. The Sacred Heart girls finished seventh out of ten. Fort Worth Covenant Classical won both team championships.
Sacred Heart’s regional qualifiers will compete in the Class 2A North Regional Tournament on April 27 at UT Arlington.
Boys’ qualifiers
Luke Sprouse – Discus, 5th (99’ 8.25”)
Weslee Sprouse – Shot put, 4th (40’ 5”)
Nathan Hesse – Long jump, 1st (20’ 5”)
Ryan Swirczynski – 100m dash, 3rd (11.61)
Ryan Swirczynski – 400m dash, 4th (54.94)
Joe Gehrig – 110m hurdles, 4th (17.70)
Joe Gehrig – 300m hurdles, 5th (48.85)
Gus Ganzon, Ryan Swirczynski, Nathan Hesse, Seth Swirczynski – 4x100m relay, 4th (46.20)
Gus Ganzon, Tyler Felderhof, Zach Hennnigan, Jackson Knabe – 4x300m relay, 5th (1:45.88)
Girls’ qualifiers
Emily Flusche – Shot put, 1st (32’ 1.25”)
Isabella Walterscheid – Long jump, 2nd (13’ 9”)
Isabella Walterscheid – 400m dash, 4th (1:06.91)
Amelia Becker – 100m hurdles, 5th (19.45)
Amelia Becker – 300m hurdles, 5th (57.85)
