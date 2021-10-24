Sacred Heart clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs Friday night with a strong second half.
The Tigers secured the top playoff seed with a 28-14 win against Weatherford Christian at Aledo Middle School in the last of two district games against fellow Division IV schools.
Sacred Heart (5-3 overall, 2-0 District IV-1) has now won four-straight games, three by at least two possessions.
Weatherford Christian (5-3, 0-1) still has an opportunity to take second place when it faces Fort Worth Temple next week.
The Tigers had to overcome a hot start by the Lions.
“First quarter, they came out very, very fast and physical,” Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said. “They actually outplayed us the first quarter. Their game plan was to keep our offense off the field, and they did it. We had the ball 12 plays in the first half… We kicked an onside kick to start the second half, and we got it. We went down and scored, and we just kind of took the game over physically after that.”
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. After recovering the onside kick, the Tigers scored 21-straight points to take the lead and pull away. Nathan Hesse gave Sacred Heart its first lead of the game 2:31 into the third quarter with a six-yard run. Just over two minutes later, Seth Swirczynski scored on a six-yard run of his own.
Swirczynski added a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter with 4:08 to play. The Lions got their second touchdown with 3:03 to play on an eight-yard pass from Hunter McCoy to Zane O’Donnell, but the game was already out of reach.
Schilling said there was plenty of pressure on the Tigers, especially after the first half.
“I addressed it at halftime,” Schilling said. “To just keep your composure and play our brand of football, and we did. We were a little bit pressured up at the start of the game, but again, I want to credit Weatherford for how they came out… We took the pressure. We handled it well.”
Seth Swirczynski finished with 55 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Ryan Swirczynski rushed 14 times for 110 yards. He also completed two passes for 78 yards, with 73 of those coming on a touchdown pass to his brother.
The Tigers held the Lions to 154 yards of total offense. Chris Espinoza and Nathan Hesse led the Sacred Heart defense with 15.5 tackles between them. Hesse also intercepted a pass.
Schilling said the defense played well because every player did his job.
“In the first quarter, we played a little bit on our heels,” Schilling said. “Credit them for being physical. We blew a few assignments… We made a little adjustment, and that was the key, no doubt.”
The loser of next week’s game between Weatherford Christian and Temple will face Waco Bishop Reicher in the first round of the playoffs. Sacred Heart will then start its playoff run against the winner of that game in the regional round. The Tigers still have two games to play before then, but their playoff spot is secured.
