A Lindsay senior is headed north of the Red River to play college football.
Kolt Schuckers signed Friday with East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. Schuckers said going to ECU will allow him to stay close to home, one of several reasons he chose it.
“I could tell the coach really cared for the players and had a good relationship with them,” Schuckers said. “I could really tell there was a good bonding within the team itself. Not only that, but their academics is really good. It’s good in the area I want to study, which is, I want to be a history teacher.”
Schuckers played quarterback for the Knights. He threw for 4,212 yards his junior season, leading the Knights to an 11-1 record. This came after throwing for 3,344 yards as a sophomore.
Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said Schuckers has been a big part of Lindsay’s success, and ECU will be a good fit for him.
“Kolt can play the game, there’s no doubt about that,” Smiley said. “He can play at the next level. Kolt will be fine. I think he’ll be a good fit. I’m sure there’ll be a learning curve for him, but there are for all freshmen. He’ll adapt, and I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”
ECU is an NCAA Division II school which plays in the Great American Conference. The GAC consists of schools from Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Tigers went 7-4 last season, ending the year with a 30-28 win against archrival Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Smiley said ECU and the rest of the GAC play good football and will provide quality opposition for Schuckers.
“There’s been some really good players come out of that league and out of East Central, specifically,” Smiley said. “Of course, (Gainesville graduate) David Moore being one that we’re all familiar with. So, it’s a good level of football. A lot of good football players in that league, and he’ll fit right in with the rest of those guys.”
Schuckers said after college, he plans to teach and coach football. Specifically, he wants to coach quarterbacks and be an offensive coordinator.
He said he is excited to move to Ada and be a Tiger.
“I’m ready to get started in the fall,” Schuckers said. “Ready to make a difference, do what I can.”
