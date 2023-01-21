Collinsville got a big game from its big man Friday night in Era.
The Pirate basketball team defeated the Hornets 64-50 to conclude the first round of district play.
Collinsville (7-9 overall, 4-2 District 13-2A) junior Carter Scott scored 33 points to lead the Pirates to a road victory.
Pirates coach Amos Davidson said Scott has been finishing his shots well.
“He’s not trying to do stuff that he can’t do,” Davidson said. “Early in the year, he was adjusting his shot a lot, trying not to get it blocked. I think he’s finally realizing, ‘Not many people are going to block my shot if I just go up and shoot it.’”
Scott was the first Pirate to score in each quarter. Era (7-18, 2-4) scored first with a 3-pointer by junior McCray Swofford, but Scott scored the next 9 points to quickly put Collinsville in control.
Scott outscored Era by himself in the first half. Collinsville led 22-11 after the first quarter with 13 points from Scott. The Pirates led 41-19 at halftime, when Scott had 23 points.
Scott said he played with confidence.
“We did pretty good on shooting and driving in on the basket, especially me,” Scott said.
While Scott and the Pirates scored at will, Era found it tough for much of the game, especially the first half. Collinsville executed the full-court press well, making everything difficult for Era. The Pirates opened the second half on an 11-0 run as the press kept Era pinned in the backcourt.
The Hornets finally generated some offense in the fourth, outscoring Collinsville 20-4, though the game well already well in hand.
Davidson said the Pirates get better at the press defense each game.
“The kids, they understand more where they need to be and where the passes go and stuff like that,” Davidson said. “Our press is really, coming into the year, is what I thought that we should lean to, and were able to get quite a few turnovers, quite a few steals out of it.”
After Scott, junior Logan Jenkins was Collinsville’s second-leading scorer with 10 points. For Era, junior Will Hickson led with 15.
This win allowed Collinsville to separate itself from Era in the standings. Midway through district play, Collinsville is in third place with a two-game lead on fifth-placed Era. The Pirates have three road wins and will host Alvord, Lindsay and Era in the second round of district play after going 2-1 against those teams on the road.
Davidson said he is pleased with where the Pirates are in the standings.
“Of course, … we had a lead in (the Muenster) game and let it slip away, and then Alvord blew us out,” Davidson said. “We gotta take care of the people that we beat in the first round and then try to go get those other two that we didn’t win.”
Era is in a tough spot having lost four-straight games, but the Hornets still have time to climb back into the playoff race. There is little room for error, but both Muenster and Lindsay must travel to Era.
