After a long summer, football players are finally getting to hit others wearing different colors.
Area high schools participated in their first scrimmages of the fall this past weekend. Many schools, such as Gainesville, Lindsay, Valley View and Era, welcomed outside teams to Cooke County. Others, such as Muenster and Sacred Heart, hit the road.
Gainesville hosted Krum Friday afternoon. The JV teams scrimmaged for about an hour and a half, then the varsity squads took the field. After taking turns running offense and defense several times, the Leopards and Bobcats played a live quarter with a running clock.
Gainesville coach James Polk said the Leopards have a lot of work to do, but it was good to be able to play another team under the lights.
“We’re blessed to get opportunities to just come out here and play,” Polk said. “It’s real good (to) mix it up a little bit. I’m glad that we were able to do that, because now, going into our next scrimmage, we see a lot of things that we need to tweak and change and things like that. It was awesome to be able to come out here and play, though.”
Lindsay got a head start by hosting Paradise on Thursday. The two schools took turns with scripted possessions. Each varsity offense got two, and each JV offense got the same.
This was Lindsay’s first opportunity to practice its new offense against another team. Coach Jeff Smiley said he thinks the players are picking up the new plays well.
“I think we’re maybe a little ahead of the schedule,” Smiley said. “I think we’re at least where we need to be, maybe a little bit further ahead. I thought we ran the ball well, did a good job there. We had some sustained drives. Gotta get better in the passing game, we know that, and I’m sure we will.”
Valley View hosted Honey Grove Friday morning. Like Lindsay’s scrimmage, both varsity offenses got two scripted possessions, as did JV. The Eagles and Warriors added in a live overtime period with the varsity players. Both teams scored touchdowns and two-point conversions in the period.
Coach Curtis King said he thought the Eagles got a lot better scrimmaging the Warriors.
“We did some good things and some bad things,” King said. “Our first series on offense and defense, we weren’t good. We looked better that second series… We weren’t quite as nervous. Boys relaxed a little bit and played.”
Valley View has yet to decide on a starting quarterback, but Carson Pickett took all the varsity snaps in the scrimmage and threw two touchdown passes. King said he likely won’t have a final decision until after the second scrimmage.
Era hosted Cooke County’s last scrimmage of the weekend Saturday morning. The Hornets hosted Trenton. Like Lindsay, the plan was for each JV offense and each varsity offense to get two possessions. JV got its possessions in, but during the first varsity possession, the scrimmage had to be delayed due to weather. After a lengthy wait, the two sides decided to cancel the rest.
Era coach Terry Felderhoff said the Hornets’ second scrimmage will be much more important now, but he was pleased with what he did get to see.
“The JV got all theirs in, and our young kids did well,” Felderhoff said. “Very pleased with those guys. The 15 plays the varsity got, it was good for us. It was good to see somebody other than ourselves. You try to get the best look you can during practice with scout team and stuff, but it’s nothing compared to another varsity across running plays at you. So, we’re pleased with it.”
Scrimmages continue this week. Lindsay hosts Windthorst, Muenster hosts Nocona, and Collinsville hosts Paradise. Era, Valley View, Whitesboro, Callisburg and Gainesville each hit the road. Gainesville will be at Anna on Friday. All other scrimmages are Thursday.
Smiley said coaches just want to see continued improvement from here.
“It was the first scrimmage,” Smiley said. “I’m not going to make any judgement on it right now. We’ll look at the film, and I’m sure that it’ll show we did some good things, but I know it’s going to show there’s a lot of things we gotta get corrected. But it was a good scrimmage. We got some good film, and we’ll evaluate it and go from there.”
