Gainesville ISD named Neil Searcy the Leopards’ new football coach and athletic director Tuesday.
Searcy, a 1990 Gainesville alum, spent the past six years in the same role at Killeen. He twice served as Killeen defensive coordinator before ascending to the head job, with a stint as the head coach and athletic director at Wichita Falls Hirschi in the middle. He briefly served as an assistant in football, basketball and track at Gainesville during the 1999-2000 school year.
“It’s truly great to be a Leopard again,” Searcy said. “I take great pride and honor to be the AD/Head Football Coach at Gainesville High School and to be a part of the Gainesville ISD family. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead such a storied program. The future is bright, and me and my family are ready to come home.”
After graduating from Gainesville, Searcy played football for four years at Texas A&M-Commerce before starting his coaching and teaching career. The upcoming school year will be his 25th in education.
Searcy and his wife, Kristin, have been married 21 years. They have three children. Peyton, 25, played for TAMU-Commerce like his father and his now a graduate assistant at TCU. Landry, 18, graduates from Killeen this month and will attend Tarleton State. Cade, 16, is a rising junior who plays football, baseball and runs track.
Searcy replaces James Polk, who announced his departure last month. Polk accepted the strength and conditioning coach position at Weatherford after his wife was hired by Weatherford ISD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.