NORMAN, Okla. — The SEC said Thursday that its presidents and chancellors unanimously voted to formally extend membership invitations to OU and Texas, paving the way for both teams to officially depart the Big 12.
If both teams accept, they will become SEC members July 1, 2025, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's statement after Thursday's vote.
"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the universities of Oklahoma and Texas," Sankey's statement read. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our presidents and chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."
Regents for both OU and Texas have scheduled special meetings Friday and are expected to vote on joining the conference. OU regents will be joined Friday by OU President Joe Harroz and OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione.
If accepted, the only remaining question will be when both teams officially depart the Big 12.
OU and Texas released joint statements earlier this week indicating they intend to remain in the Big 12 through the expiration of the grant-of-rights agreements in 2025. However, they could buy themselves out of that agreement.
Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both OU and Texas to leave the conference early would equal around $74 million each.
The buyout amount for both teams would increase if another Big 12 school challenges it “by legal action or otherwise."
On Wednesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN, the media network that holds the television contracts with the conference through 2025. In it, Bowlsby alleged that ESPN has taken actions that would harm the Big 12 and “result in financial benefits for ESPN," and asked for the network to cease and desist all actions that may harm the Big 12's remaining eight members. He also hinted that ESPN played a role in OU and Texas’ recent announcements that they intend to leave the conference for the SEC.
ESPN sent a letter back to Bowlsby denying the allegations.
"The accusations you have made are entirely without merit," the statement read. "Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been 'actively engaged in discussions with at least one other' unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculation and legal conclusions. To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to 'cease and desist.
"We trust this will put the matter to rest."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.