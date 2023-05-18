Gainesville High School held its second signing day event in as many weeks Thursday as five more GHS athletes committed to playing college sports.
Olivia Vasquez signed with Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, for women’s soccer. Hector Lozano and Miguel Arriaga signed with Hill College in Hillsboro for men’s soccer. Desiree Sheffield and Noe Martinez are both headed to UNT-Dallas, Sheffield for women’s track and Martinez for men’s track and cross country.
Gainesville boys’ soccer coach Danny Franco coached Arriaga, Lozano and Martinez, and coached Vasquez prior to this season. He said he is proud of them.
“(I’ve) been able to be with them the last five years,” Franco said. “Seeing that growth on the field and in the classroom, it helped them get to this point. I’m just proud, especially with Miguel, Noe and Hector. I’ve known them since they were young, so it’s a proud moment for them and for the family, too.”
Vasquez faced more challenges than most in reaching this point. She missed her senior season after tearing her ACL right before the Lady Leopards’ first game. She still has another surgery in her future.
Vasquez said navigating recruitment while injured was a long process, but it was worth it.
“It was really tough,” Vasquez said. “A lot of colleges kind of backed out due to injury. They’re just looking for someone to start, but Spring Hill gave me the chance to prove myself.”
Vasquez was named district MVP as a junior after helping lead the Lady Leopards to their first district championship.
On the men’s side, Arriaga and Lozano will continue to be teammates at Hill College after helping lead the Leopards to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015. Arriaga was named district offensive player of the year, and Lozano won goalkeeper of the year.
Arriaga said he is glad he can keep playing with Lozano.
“It’s very exciting,” Arriaga said. “Especially because I grew up with him ever since I was little. I know him very well. He knows me very well, so I’m very excited.”
Gainesville has had a strong soccer program for several years, but this was a breakout season for the cross country and track programs. Martinez and the boys’ team won their first district title in 20 years, while Sheffield was one of three Gainesville athletes to compete at the state championships in Austin.
Sheffield said she had a good experience in Gainesville and is looking forward to running for UNT-Dallas.
“They were really good at communicating with me,” Sheffield said. “They were keeping up with me and stuff. It just seemed like a really good fit. It’s not too big of a school, and it’s not too far away from home, either.”
Sheffield and Martinez join four other Gainesville track athletes who signed with colleges last week. Martinez is the second to sign for both track and cross country.
Gainesville track and cross country coach Deontre Haynes said sending six track athletes to college in one year is a big step forward.
“I’m hoping that a lot of the younger guys who were here, they see this, and they picture themselves in this spot,” Haynes said. "We make it mandatory that if you ran track and field or cross country that, hey, you’re coming out of class. You’re going to come to the signing day, just to see that it’s possible. It’s doable, and if you just trust the process, there’ll be a way for you.”
