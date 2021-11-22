Thursday, Nov. 18
Muenster 63, Seymour 24
Muenster (12-0) remained perfect against Seymour (7-5) in Wichita Falls. Seymour had a spirited start to the game and took the lead within the first minute on a 64-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers threatened further as the first half went on, but the Muenster defense got important stops while the offense got going. The Hornets led by as much as 22-6 early in the second quarter. The Panthers tried to creep back into it, but Muenster scored at will in the second half to pull beyond reach.
Colton Deckard led the way with 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns, followed by Devon Andrews with 101 yards and three scores. Devon Bindel completed nine of 15 passes for 165 yards,
Friday, Nov. 19
Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21
Whitesboro (8-4) advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2017 by defeating Bushland (8-4) at Childress. The Bearcats led 21-14 after a back-and-forth first half but pulled away in the second, taking advantage of a blocked punt and an interception to pad their lead. Bushland’s only second-half score came after a turnover late in the third quarter. The Whitesboro defense performed well against an offense that had scored 55, 62 and 73 points in its past three games.
Whitesboro junior quarterback Mac Harper completed 13 of 25 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also led the team with 101 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Senior receivers Jacob Hermes and Torran Naglestad each caught a touchdown pass and combined for 180 receiving yards.
Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13
Sacred Heart (8-4) knocked off last year’s state runner up, Waco Bishop Reicher (3-9), in Ponder to advance to the state semifinals. Reicher led 6-0 after the first quarter, but the Tigers took over from there. Sacred Heart scored the next 33 points, including 20 in the second quarter alone. The Cougars didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
Sacred Heart quarterback Ryan Swirczynski threw for 141 yards and a touchdown, caught by Nathan Hesse. Swirczynski also rushed for two scores and returned an interception for another. Seth Swirczynski rushed 13 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Gus Ganzon also had a rushing score.
