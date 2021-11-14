Matchups are set for the second round of high school football playoffs with four area schools still playing.
Muenster, Lindsay and Whitesboro each won UIL bi-district games. The Hornets defeated Cross Plains, the Knights took down Alba-Golden, and the Bearcats beat Breckenridge.
Sacred Heart got a bye for the TAPPS area round and advanced straight to the regional round.
Opponents, kickoff times and locations for the second round are below:
Thursday, Nov. 18
Muenster vs Seymour, 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium
Friday, Nov. 19
Lindsay vs Marlin, 7 p.m. at Mansfield Vernon Newsom Stadium
Sacred Heart vs Waco Bishop Reicher, 7 p.m. at Ponder
Whitesboro vs Bushland, 7 p.m. at Childress
