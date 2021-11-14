Muenster bi-district winners

Muenster poses with the bi-district championship trophy. The Hornets are one of four area teams participating in the second round.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Matchups are set for the second round of high school football playoffs with four area schools still playing.

Muenster, Lindsay and Whitesboro each won UIL bi-district games. The Hornets defeated Cross Plains, the Knights took down Alba-Golden, and the Bearcats beat Breckenridge.

Sacred Heart got a bye for the TAPPS area round and advanced straight to the regional round.

Opponents, kickoff times and locations for the second round are below:

Thursday, Nov. 18

Muenster vs Seymour, 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium

Friday, Nov. 19

Lindsay vs Marlin, 7 p.m. at Mansfield Vernon Newsom Stadium

Sacred Heart vs Waco Bishop Reicher, 7 p.m. at Ponder

Whitesboro vs Bushland, 7 p.m. at Childress

