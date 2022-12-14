A nice run in the second quarter wasn’t enough for a banged-up Gainesville girls’ basketball team Tuesday night.
The Lady Leopards fell at home 50-25 to Howe. They had seven players available with several others out with various injuries.
Gainesville (1-14) coach Frederica Studamire said the Lady Leopards have been dealing with injuries for three weeks and had another player get a concussion in their previous game against Fort Worth Castleberry.
“I got three varsity girls out,” Studamire said. “I had one on the floor, she was really hurting her shins…, and she played through it. I also have another one that’s playing through it tonight, that’s having a knee injury problem right now… They’re wanting to play. Physically, their bodies are torn down a little bit, and we’re just trying to get them back healthy to get ready for district.”
Studamire is having to play a few junior varsity players on varsity as Gainesville navigates these injury woes. She said she may get one player back for Friday’s game at Anna, but the rest will probably be out until after Christmas.
Howe (4-9) fielded 10 players, giving the Lady Bulldogs a big advantage with depth and the ability to rotate players in and out.
Studamire said not being able to rotate players leads to tired legs late in the game.
“Turnovers hurt us, and being tired,” Studamire said. “When we make those turnovers and we can’t get back and we can’t recover from them, that’s what we end up getting… I think they played hard. I don’t think that they ever gave up, it’s just, we were tired. Our goal is to maintain getting these girls healthier, and hopefully, we can get them in the gym and get the wind up underneath them, get them back in and come back ready to play.”
Gainesville’s best stretch of play came in the second quarter. Howe led 15-4 before Grayce Ervin hit a shot to break up the run. Averie Rodriguez took over from there.
Rodriguez scored her first points of the game with a layup, drawing a foul in the process. She hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play, then drew two more shooting fouls on subsequent possessions. She hit every free throw and cut the deficit to 15-13.
Howe didn’t let the Lady Leopards tie the game, instead responding with a 10-0 run. Gainesville never got that close again.
Studamire said her players worked hard to create that run.
“I saw them pushing and pressing,” Studamire said. “I knew we were tired, and we’re young. I did have some freshman up on varsity that I thought maybe could help us a little bit, and they gave me what they could, but they’re still learning the game… I wanted to see them actually go out and play some defensive, maybe rattle Howe a little bit. We did for a little while, but again, we got tired.”
Rodriguez led the Lady Leopards with 10 points and two assists. Ervin followed with 6 points. Grace Terrell scored 5, and Kennedy Dodson had 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.