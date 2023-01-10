A late eruption of scoring turned Valley View’s tight, defensive battle into a comfortable win Tuesday night.
The Eagles basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat S&S 45-31.
Valley View (12-11 overall, 1-3 District 10-3A) senior Dalan Smith hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the game beyond doubt.
Valley View coach Landon Hendrix said Smith’s shooting in the fourth was huge for the Eagles.
“It really broke open the game,” Hendrix said. “He’s one of the ones I said, ‘Hey, just keep shooting. You’re getting good looks. They’re going to fall. You’re a good shooter.’ We continued to work as a team and move the ball. We found open shooters, and good things happened for us.”
Smith began the fourth quarter with 4 points. Three Eagles and two Rams had more. He connected on a 3-pointer late in the first quarter which briefly gave Valley View a 9-8 lead, though the Eagles trailed 10-9 after the first. Smith scored the final point of the first half with a free throw.
Smith finished with a game-high 18 points. Valley View freshman Tyson Price scored 10.
Smith said Hendrix encourages the Eagles when shots aren’t falling.
“He feeds confidence into us all game,” Smith said. “When we get down on ourselves because we’re not making shots, he just keeps telling us, ‘Keep shooting. Keep shooting. They’re bound to fall eventually.’ … Once that first one goes in, that gives me all the confidence in the world that I need to keep going.”
Smith scored every Valley View fourth-quarter point and went on a 14-3 run by himself, including three-straight 3-pointers which made the score 45-23.
S&S (2-16, 0-4) finished the game on an 8-0 run, but the lead was too big to overcome.
Smith’s offensive eruption didn’t seem likely midway through the third quarter. Valley View called a timeout with 3:31 to go in the quarter leading 20-18. The Eagles hadn’t scored since the first half.
Fellow senior Wyatt Huber broke the scoreless run with a 3-pointer, and the game never got that close again. After going most of the quarter without scoring, the Eagles finished on an 11-0 run. S&S hit the first shot of the fourth before Smith took over.
Although Valley View went much of the game without shooting well, the Rams never took advantage. S&S led 13-11 in the second quarter when Valley View took the lead with an 8-0 run, the Eagles’ best offensive streak of the first half. Valley View led the rest of the night.
Hendrix said the Eagles won this game with defense.
“We really turned it up defensively and pressured the basketball and created some offense for us on a night that we really didn’t shoot it well,” Hendrix said. “What I told the guys is, ‘You’re going to have good nights and bad nights shooting, but if your defense is there, that’s how you win ball games consistently.’”
This win puts the Eagles in a three-way tie for fifth, one game back from the final playoff spot.
