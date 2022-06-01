SUPERLATIVES

Newcomer of the Year

Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville

10-3A

Most Valuable Player

Karley Wolf, Whitesboro

Pitcher of the Year

Reagan Brinkley, Valley View

Defensive Player of the Year

Olivia Hildebrand, Whitesboro

Newcomer of the Year

Bradi Gallaway, Whitesboro

Coaching Staff of the Year

Whitesboro

10-2A

Most Valuable Player

Kennedy Schroeder, Muenster

Pitcher of the Year

Kate Krebs, Era

Catcher of the Year

Maddy Johnson, Muenster

Offensive Player of the Year

Devyn Elvington, Collinsville

Defensive Player of the Year

Zoie Pierce, Era

Newcomer of the Year

Tessa Vannoy, Collinsville

Utility Player of the Year

Carli Cornelison, Lindsay

Coach of the Year

Wes Johnson, Muenster

First Team

Gainesville: Grayce Ervin

Collinsville: Shelby Derzapf, Addisyn McDonnell

Era: Kiara Franklin, Bailee Bowden

Lindsay: Madison Reiter, Caylee Cheaney

Muenster: Brooke Tyler, Maggie Hess

Valley View: Gracie Clark, Katelyn Dawdy, Andee Renfro

Whitesboro: Melanie Baldwin, Tylar Olsen, Addisen McBride

Second Team

Gainesville: Cloe Darby, Cynova Laney

Callisburg: Mikayla Cain, Peyton Eiland

Collinsville: Haidyn Bryson, Audrey Miller

Era: Ella Haseloff, Sydnee Wisian

Lindsay: Corinn Schully, Kyla Metzler

Muenster: Andie Schroeder, Macy Bayer

Valley View: Elyssa Clark

Whitesboro: Maci Graves

Honorable Mention

Gainesville: Natalie Gutierrez, Marissa Andujo

Callisburg: Lexi Woolsey, Ashtyn Huddleston, Nicole Wilson, Jaydyn Schneider

Collinsville: Abby Martin

Lindsay: Macey Hawkins, Reagan Swaney

Muenster: Hillary Klement, Alyssa Lutkenhaus, Addison Aldriedge

Valley View: Cierra Kemp

Whitesboro: Abby Robinson, Maddy Cole, Keely Hartless

Academic all-district

Gainesville: Kennedy Dodson, Grayce Ervin, Cloe Darby, Cynova Laney, Abigail Vazquez

Callisburg: Ashtyn Huddleston, Mikayla Cain, Logan Noller, Nicole Wilson, Abby Pollard, Lexi Woolsey, Claire Lewis, Mikayla Stokx, Peyton Eiland, Laura Hernandez, Kayla Sandmann

Collinsville: Devyn Elvington, Shelby Derzapf, Addi McDonnell, Abby Martin, Bella Hall, Audrey Miller

Era: Kate Krebs, Kiara Franklin

Lindsay: Carli Cornelison, Madison Reiter, Cassidy Tackett, Rory Dulock, Macey Hawkins, Ella Dieter, Corinn Schully, Autumn Hedrick, Elizabeth Hawkins

Muenster: Hillary Klement, Maddy Johnson, Maggie Hess, Brooke Tyler, Macy Bayer, Emma Walterscheid, Emily Scott, Faith Sicking, Jasmine Hacker, Savannah Wylie

Valley View: Katelyn Dawdy, Carson Dugger, Andee Renfro, Cierra Kemp, Camrie Shelburne

Whitesboro: Karley Wolf, Olivia Hildebrand, Melanie Baldwin, Maci Graves, Tylar Olsen, Bradi Gallaway, Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride, Abby Robinson, Keely Hartless, Lindsay Hermes, Baily Shopbell, Brooklyn Wolf, Olivia Scoggins

