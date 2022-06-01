SUPERLATIVES
9-4A
Newcomer of the Year
Kennedy Dodson, Gainesville
10-3A
Most Valuable Player
Karley Wolf, Whitesboro
Pitcher of the Year
Reagan Brinkley, Valley View
Defensive Player of the Year
Olivia Hildebrand, Whitesboro
Newcomer of the Year
Bradi Gallaway, Whitesboro
Coaching Staff of the Year
Whitesboro
10-2A
Most Valuable Player
Kennedy Schroeder, Muenster
Pitcher of the Year
Kate Krebs, Era
Catcher of the Year
Maddy Johnson, Muenster
Offensive Player of the Year
Devyn Elvington, Collinsville
Defensive Player of the Year
Zoie Pierce, Era
Newcomer of the Year
Tessa Vannoy, Collinsville
Utility Player of the Year
Carli Cornelison, Lindsay
Coach of the Year
Wes Johnson, Muenster
First Team
Gainesville: Grayce Ervin
Collinsville: Shelby Derzapf, Addisyn McDonnell
Era: Kiara Franklin, Bailee Bowden
Lindsay: Madison Reiter, Caylee Cheaney
Muenster: Brooke Tyler, Maggie Hess
Valley View: Gracie Clark, Katelyn Dawdy, Andee Renfro
Whitesboro: Melanie Baldwin, Tylar Olsen, Addisen McBride
Second Team
Gainesville: Cloe Darby, Cynova Laney
Callisburg: Mikayla Cain, Peyton Eiland
Collinsville: Haidyn Bryson, Audrey Miller
Era: Ella Haseloff, Sydnee Wisian
Lindsay: Corinn Schully, Kyla Metzler
Muenster: Andie Schroeder, Macy Bayer
Valley View: Elyssa Clark
Whitesboro: Maci Graves
Honorable Mention
Gainesville: Natalie Gutierrez, Marissa Andujo
Callisburg: Lexi Woolsey, Ashtyn Huddleston, Nicole Wilson, Jaydyn Schneider
Collinsville: Abby Martin
Lindsay: Macey Hawkins, Reagan Swaney
Muenster: Hillary Klement, Alyssa Lutkenhaus, Addison Aldriedge
Valley View: Cierra Kemp
Whitesboro: Abby Robinson, Maddy Cole, Keely Hartless
Academic all-district
Gainesville: Kennedy Dodson, Grayce Ervin, Cloe Darby, Cynova Laney, Abigail Vazquez
Callisburg: Ashtyn Huddleston, Mikayla Cain, Logan Noller, Nicole Wilson, Abby Pollard, Lexi Woolsey, Claire Lewis, Mikayla Stokx, Peyton Eiland, Laura Hernandez, Kayla Sandmann
Collinsville: Devyn Elvington, Shelby Derzapf, Addi McDonnell, Abby Martin, Bella Hall, Audrey Miller
Era: Kate Krebs, Kiara Franklin
Lindsay: Carli Cornelison, Madison Reiter, Cassidy Tackett, Rory Dulock, Macey Hawkins, Ella Dieter, Corinn Schully, Autumn Hedrick, Elizabeth Hawkins
Muenster: Hillary Klement, Maddy Johnson, Maggie Hess, Brooke Tyler, Macy Bayer, Emma Walterscheid, Emily Scott, Faith Sicking, Jasmine Hacker, Savannah Wylie
Valley View: Katelyn Dawdy, Carson Dugger, Andee Renfro, Cierra Kemp, Camrie Shelburne
Whitesboro: Karley Wolf, Olivia Hildebrand, Melanie Baldwin, Maci Graves, Tylar Olsen, Bradi Gallaway, Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride, Abby Robinson, Keely Hartless, Lindsay Hermes, Baily Shopbell, Brooklyn Wolf, Olivia Scoggins
