SOFTBALL
Era Tournament
Era hosted the Era Invitational softball tournament Thursday and Saturday with several local teams involved. Valley View served as a secondary playing site.
Lindsay (4-2) had the best showing of the four Cooke County participants, going 2-2 in Valley View. The Lady Knights won both their Thursday games, defeating Howe 8-6 and Pottsboro 10-7. The bats went cold Saturday in a 13-2 loss to Valley View and an 8-2 loss to S&S.
Valley View (4-7) needed that win against Lindsay after falling 12-1 to Anna and 6-2 to Howe on Thursday. The Lady Eagles finished the tournament with a 5-4 loss to Fort Worth Christian.
Era (1-5) struggled at home against Class 3A competition. The Lady Hornets lost 14-0 to Boyd and 16-0 to S&S on Thursday, then fell 14-7 to Pottsboro and 16-1 to Paradise on Saturday.
Callisburg (2-8) played in Valley View on Thursday and Era on Saturday. The Lady Cats fell 14-0 to Anna and 6-3 to Pottsboro on Thursday, then dropped games to Howe, 15-1, and Fort Worth Christian, 11-2, on Saturday.
Denton Tournament
DENTON – Whitesboro (8-4-1) had a strong showing over the weekend in a softball tournament in Denton. The Lady Cats played at Denton Braswell on Thursday and Saturday and at Denton Ryan on Friday.
Whitesboro dominated its Thursday games, beating Class 5A Sherman 10-1 and Class 6A Irving MacArthur 15-0. The Lady Cats faced a pair of 5A schools Friday, taking down Frisco Independence 16-1 before a 7-2 loss to Frisco Lone Star. Saturday, Whitesboro defeated the Keller JV team 6-1 before finishing the weekend with a 3-3 tie with Krum.
Other scores
Keller International Leadership 18, Gainesville 7
Tioga 23, Gainesville 1
Saint Jo 12, Gainesville 9
Tom Bean 11, Collinsville 9
BASEBALL
Everman Tournament
EVERMAN – Valley View (5-1) had a nice weekend in the southern reaches of the metroplex, going 3-1 in a tournament at Everman.
The Eagles started their weekend Thursday by taking down Class 6A Arlington Sam Houston 10-8 before falling 11-0 to Cooper. Valley View bounced back Friday with a 14-3 win against 5A Amarillo Palo Duro, then took down host Everman, another 5A school, 16-4.
One week into the season, Valley View has already tied its win total from last year.
Whitewright Tournament
WHITEWRIGHT – Callisburg (3-1) went 3-0 over the weekend in a baseball tournament at Whitewright.
The Wildcats began tournament play Thursday with a dominant 13-1 win against Trenton, then picked up two more wins Saturday. Callisburg took down Commerce 14-4, then slipped past Tom Bean 2-1.
Anna Tournament
ANNA – Whitesboro (1-3) traveled to Anna for its first baseball tournament of the season despite having several players still occupied with basketball.
The Bearcats went 0-2 Thursday, falling 7-4 to Anna and 12-4 to Gunter. Whitesboro got the bats going Saturday in a 14-11 win against Howe, the Bearcats’ first of the season.
Other scores
Era 8, Sacred Heart 4
Era 7, Saint Jo 6
Saint Jo 7, Sacred Heart 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.