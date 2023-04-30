Whitesboro vs Newman
Whitesboro (28-4-2) cruised into the second Thursday by defeating Cedar Hill Newman 15-0 in three innings at home.
The Lady Cats scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning before an out was recorded. Addisen McBride hit a three-RBI double, and Abi Hildebrand hit an inside-the-park home run which also scored Maci Graves. McBride finished with four RBIs.
Graves and Avery Howerton shared pitching duties. Neither allowed a hit, and they combined for nine strikeouts and one walk. The Lady Cats have won 18-straight games and are 21-0-2 in their last 23.
Collinsville vs Chico
Collinsville (17-7-1) swept Chico in Era on Friday 11-5 and 13-1 to advance to the second round for the first time since 2019.
Chico outhit Collinsville 10-9 in game one, but the Lady Pirates took advantage of five errors while not committing any. After taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, Collinsville scored two runs in each of the next four innings to pull away. Tessa Vannoy hit 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Addisyn McDonnell hit 2-for-4 with two runs.
It took a little longer in game two for Collinsville to get the offense going, but the Lady Pirates broke through in the fourth inning by scoring six runs to lead 8-1. A four-run sixth helped Collinsville pull away. Two Collinsville pitchers combined to hold Chico to three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts. Reece Elvington hit 1-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
Lindsay vs Windthorst
BOWIE – Lindsay (13-15-1) fell in the bi-district round to Windthorst 15-2 Thursday and 19-4 Saturday in Bowie.
Windthorst took control early in game one, leading 6-0 after the third inning. The Lady Knights chipped away by outscoring the Trojanettes 2-0 in the fourth and fifth innings, but Windthorst erupted for nine runs in the sixth to put the game away. Caylee Cheaney hit 2-for-3 with a run.
Game two began Friday, but inclement weather in the third inning forced the game to be completed Saturday. Macey Hawkins led off with a solo home run. Lindsay led 2-1 in the middle of the second before Windthorst took control with five runs in the bottom of the second, followed by seven in the third and six in the fourth. Austin Henderson hit 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.