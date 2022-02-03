The winter storm hitting Texoma this week has caused changes to local high school and collegiate athletic contests.

Below is a list of postponements and cancellations. This page will be updated as more changes are made.

Lindsay @ Muenster

Games pushed to Saturday at Muenster, varsity only. Boys will play at 4:30 p.m., girls at 6.

Sacred Heart vs Weatherford Christian

Games pushed to Monday at Sacred Heart. Boys JV at 5 p.m., then varsity girls, then varsity boys.

Whitesboro @ Boyd

Games pushed to Saturday at Boyd, varsity only. Girls at 1 p.m., boys after.

Era @ Tioga

Games pushed to Saturday at Tioga, varsity only. Boys at 2 p.m., girls to follow.

Valley View @ Ponder

Games pushed to Saturday. Time TBD.

Callisburg @ Pilot Point

To be determined

NCTC Baseball

Weekend games against Seminole State canceled. NCTC will play Oklahoma Christian on Monday in Gainesville, doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

NCTC Softball

Friday games against Hesston College canceled. Doubleheader at Northeast Texas pushed to Monday at noon in Mount Pleasant.

