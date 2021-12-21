Gainesville dropped a Tuesday afternoon contest despite a strong third-quarter comeback bid.
The Lady Leopards basketball team fell 40-29 to Anna in a home district game.
Gainesville (5-13 overall, 0-3 District 9-4A) held the Lady Coyotes to two points in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback.
Anna (13-9, 1-2) scored first and never trailed despite its third-quarter slump.
Anna led 20-12 at halftime but mustered just a pair of made free throws in the third quarter. Gainesville senior Natalie Gutierrez scored the first bucket of the second half, followed by freshman Landrie Polk. Polk added three free throws, closing the deficit to 21-19. This was the closest Gainesville had been to Anna since an early 3-2 Coyotes lead.
The Lady Leopards had multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead, but the shots wouldn’t fall. Anna opened the fourth with two quick shots after not having a field goal since the middle of the second quarter. The Lady Coyotes quickly rebuilt their lead and rebuffed any further comeback effort.
Gainesville coach Shaun Weaver said her team’s intensity triggered the good third-quarter performance.
“Settling the kids down and them understanding, be patient,” Weaver said. “But at the same time, we gotta finish on the other end. Intensity picked up on defense, and that’s why were able to slow them down on their scoring.”
Anna’s first three buckets were 3-pointers which allowed the Lady Coyotes to race out to a 9-3 lead. Anna went on to lead 14-4 after the first quarter. Gainesville adjusted by going with a man-to-man defense, and Anna only hit one more 3-pointer the rest of the night.
Weaver said though the Lady Leopards were able to adjust, the rough start put Gainesville in a tough spot. Had the game started differently, perhaps it could have ended differently.
“That’s what we said in the locker room,” Weaver said. “If we play four quarters like we played that third, we compete a lot better. There’s several games this year where we fought back and just didn’t have enough gas to get over that hump to finish people off.”
Polk led Gainesville with 11 points. Junior Theresa Mote followed with 7. Gutierrez scored 6, and freshman Olivia Neelley had 5. Anna’s Katie Johnson led all scorers with 17.
Gainesville’s next district game doesn’t come until Jan. 4. The Lady Leopards will play non-district games until then, including participating in the Cooke County Holliday Classic. Weaver said Gainesville needs to get better at offensive execution before resuming district play.
“I think that’s going to be a key to us trying to compete a little bit better,” Weaver said. “Just execute, run the floor, and basic transition defense. I think sitting in a 2-3 (zone defense), it’s one of our strong suits, but I’d like to see us put some more pressure on that ball.”
