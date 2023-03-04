When Gainesville’s best player went down Saturday afternoon, some unexpected heroes emerged.
Two players who hadn’t scored this season stepped up to lift the Lady Leopards soccer team to a 2-0 home win against Farmersville.
Gainesville (7-12-2 overall, 4-5 District 11-4A) had not won a game this season without Jasmyn Jackson scoring. She has 24 goals this season, nine in district play.
Midway through the first half, Jackson exited the game with an injury. She returned later to play the final 18 minutes to so, but the Lady Leopards played without her for roughly half the game.
Gainesville coach Hector Sagrero said the Lady Leopards needed others to step up with Jackson out.
“I tell the girls it’s not a one-man team,” Sagrero said. “It’s 11, so everybody has a role to play, even whenever (Jackson) isn’t in the game. We have to rely on one another, be more confident in ourselves. At the end of the day, it’s their own selves who they’re playing against. I think that was huge. They stepped up, and they made a mark today.”
Just over three minutes into the second half, Estrella Luna scored her first goal of the season to put Gainesville ahead. Less than eight minutes later, Anahi Castillo collected a loose ball in the box and fired it home for her first goal.
Castillo said scoring felt good.
“I just saw the open shot, so I had to take it,” Castillo said.
Farmersville (7-16, 0-9) found itself under siege as Gainesville fired shot after shot at the Lady Farmers’ net. Playing against the wind didn’t slow down the Lady Leopards’ offense in the first half as they directed seven shots on target, though the Farmersville goalkeeper stopped all seven.
Gainesville scored on its first two shots of the second half, now playing with the wind. The Lady Leopards then forced another seven saves before the final whistle. Four of those shots came within a two-minute period.
Sagrero said the team committed to playing better at halftime.
“They told me that they knew that they weren’t playing the game that they’re used to,” Sagrero said. “Communication was there, (but) it wasn’t too loud. We were kind of whispering. We were chasing the ball a lot the first half, but we really picked it up. The wind definitely helped us out the second half. A lot more movement off the ball. I think we just need to keep building from this and hopefully make a playoff run.”
On the other end, Gainesville was rarely threatened by the visitors. Farmersville forced two saves in the first half with the wind’s help, then did not direct any shots on target against the wind in the second.
The Lady Leopards’ have one district game remaining, a road trip to Frisco Panther Creek on Wednesday. The winner will finish third in the district. Provided fifth-placed Bonham doesn’t upset district champion Celina, the loser between the Lady Leopards and Panthers will finish fourth.
