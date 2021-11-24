Thanksgiving week wraps up with playoff football for three area schools.
Muenster, Whitesboro and Sacred Heart each continue their postseason runs Friday. The Hornets and Bearcats are competing in the UIL regional semifinal round, while the Tigers have reached the state semifinals.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (8-4) faces another big challenge against Shallowater (11-2) at Abilene Christian University. The Bearcats defeated Bushland 41-21 in the area round, while Shallowater beat Early 43-14.
Shallowater boasts a stout defense. The Mustangs have only allowed more than two touchdowns in a game once since Oct. 1 and haven’t lost since falling 30-28 to Childress Sept. 17. Whitesboro has the offense to potentially challenge them, as the Bearcats are averaging 49.6 points per game on their current five-game win streak. Whitesboro last reached this round in 2017 and will need a strong performance to make it further.
Kickoff at ACU is set for 1 p.m.
Muenster
Muenster (12-0) is set to face Albany (11-0) in a top-4 showdown at Springtown. The Hornets defeated Seymour 63-24 in the area round, while Albany beat Olney 32-10.
Albany is led by junior quarterback Cole Chapman and senior running back Jaheim Newton. Chapman has thrown 26 touchdown passes with only three interceptions. Newton averages 156.2 rushing yards per game and has scored 20 times. Muenster boasts an elite defense and will need every bit of it against the toughest opponent the Hornets have faced since Windthorst.
Kickoff at Porcupine Stadium is set for 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (8-4) will face a familiar foe in the state semifinals when the Tigers face Weatherford Christian (10-3) at Bridgeport. Sacred Heart defeated Waco Bishop Reicher 45-13 in the regional round, while WCS won 43-21 against Dallas First Baptist.
The Tigers beat WCS 28-14 in district play Oct. 22. The Tigers scored 28-straight points after trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter. Sacred Heart outrushed the Lions 186-75 that night in an otherwise statistically even game. Both sides will try to correct mistakes from last month’s matchup as the two meet again to determine which team from District IV-1 gets to play for a championship.
Kickoff at Bull Memorial Stadium is set for 6 p.m.
