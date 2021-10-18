The Callisburg and Whitesboro tennis teams continued their playoff campaigns Friday, and both won to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Whitesboro took down Whitney 10-5 in North Richland Hills. Whitney had finished fourth in its district but took down a district champion in the first round. The Bearcats now move on to face district opponent Melissa.
The Cardinals finished second in 10-4A, while Whitesboro finished third. Melissa took down Fort Worth Benbrook and Midlothian Heritage to reach the third round. Whitesboro and Melissa will face off at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Anna High School.
Callisburg picked up its first ever playoff victory in the first round, and the Wildcats have now won a second. Callisburg defeated Godley 10-5 in Arlington. Like Whitesboro, Callisburg will also face a district opponent in the third round, meaning all four playoff teams from 10-4A are still alive, though only two will advance.
District champion Anna awaits the Wildcats. The Coyotes defeated Fort Worth Hill-Jarvis, then took down Alvarado to reach this regional quarterfinal match. Callisburg and Anna will take the court at Melissa High School at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
