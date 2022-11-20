Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 20, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
Friday, Nov. 25
Collinsville vs Windthorst
Whitesboro vs Paradise
Saturday, Nov. 26
Sacred Heart vs Shiner St. Paul
