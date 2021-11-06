Three area volleyball teams survived an exciting first week of playoff action.
Callisburg, Collinsville and Lindsay each won their area round matches Thursday to qualify for the regional quarterfinals.
Callisburg defeated Prairiland 3-1. The Lady Cats dropped the first set 25-21, then won the next three 25-14, 25-19, 25-23. After defeating a district champion, Callisburg will need to do so again. The Lady Cats face another Texoma team, Gunter, in the regional quarterfinals.
Collinsville faced a much tougher challenge in the second round than the Lady Pirates had in the first. Collinsville prevailed 3-2 against Frost. The Lady Pirates won the thriller 25-13, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15. Like Callisburg, Collinsville’s reward for beating a district champion is facing another. The Lady Pirates take on Bremond next.
Lindsay defeated Bosqueville 3-0, winning increasingly challenging sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-23. As district champions, the Lady Knights have not faced a district winner thus far, but they will in the third round. Archer City awaits Lindsay in the regional quarterfinals.
The UIL regional quarterfinals schedule for area teams is below:
Monday, Nov. 8
Lindsay vs Archer City, 6:30 p.m. at Paradise
Callisburg vs Gunter, 7:30 p.m. at Aubrey
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Collinsville vs Bremond, 7 p.m. at Joshua
