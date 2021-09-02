Three area schools are playing outside of Cooke County this week, and two are playing their second-straight road game.
Callisburg
Callisburg (1-0) is headed to Grayson County to face S&S Consolidated (0-1) in Sadler. The Wildcats, fresh off a 35-21 road win at Howe, are looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2015. S&S lost its first game on the road against Paris Chisum 64-28.
Callisburg rushed for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Howe. S&S won last year’s meeting 14-0, but a more experienced Callisburg squad should play with confidence.
Kickoff at S&S is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (1-0) is also hitting the road as the Bearcats travel to Aubrey (1-0). The Class 3A-I Bearcats are coming off a big 41-34 overtime road win at Bells, while the 4A-II Chaparrals dominated 4A-I Burkburnett 55-7. Aubrey figures to be a step up in competition from 3A-II Bells, but Whitesboro has already shown improvement by redeeming a home loss to Bells last year. The Bearcats will look to do the same against the Chaps.
Whitesboro used a balanced offense last week, throwing for 204 yards and rushing for 261. Aubrey focused on the ground game, rushing for 323 yards and passing for just 68. The Bearcats will need to shore up their run defense before facing the Chaps after allowing 427 rushing yards to Bells last week.
Kickoff at Aubrey is set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville
Collinsville (0-1) is headed to Cooper (1-0). Both played close games last week, with the Pirates falling 29-21 to Blue Ridge and Cooper slipping past Grand Saline 25-23. The Bulldogs won their district last year and are favored to do so again, but Collinsville was the one team to beat them in the regular season.
Cooper leaned on the run game against Grand Saline, rushing 47 times for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Collinsville struggled in the first half against Blue Ridge but got better as the game progressed. The Bulldogs will provide a good test and opportunity for growth for a young Pirates team.
Kickoff at Cooper is set for 7:30 p.m.
