Three Valley View graduates took the next step in their careers July 1 by signing letters of intent to play college sports.
Zach Isbell and Dillon Hodge signed with Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, for baseball. Jade Studamire signed to play women’s basketball at Temple College.
Hodge said he hadn’t originally planned to visit Labette, but once he did, he fell in love.
“The campus is very nice,” Hodge said. “The town is amazing. Small place, just like Valley View. Feels like home.”
Hodge said the recruiting process was stressful, especially after picking up an injury during football season. He credited his coaches for helping him find a place to go.
Isbell said he and Hodge did not initially plan to go to the same college, but once it became a possibility, they decided to take advantage of the opportunity.
“It makes it a lot easier, especially initially, getting my feet wet,” Isbell said. “It’s something I was not scared, but nervous about initially. So, it’s nice to have someone else to, for lack of a better term, suffer with me.”
Isbell said Labette’s facilities and coaching staff stood out compared to the other places he considered.
Isbell and Hodge both earned all-district honors in 2021. Valley View baseball coach Jim Mavroulis said they have meant a lot to the Eagles.
“They’re cornerstones for this whole team,” Mavroulis said. “Both of them, very instrumental. Both of them at one time played the same position. They’ve been (a) very, very big part of all the baseball success here.”
Like Isbell and Hodge, Studamire will not be alone when she arrives at Temple College. Her sister, Jasmyn, is transferring to Temple College after one season at Arkansas-Forth Smith.
“We’ve been playing together since we were in second grade,” Studamire said. “So, just being able to continue the journey with (her) is just unreal.”
Studamire had a great career with the Lady Eagles. She was named Valley View Female Athlete of the Year this past season. She was also the girls’ basketball MVP and was named to the all-district first team.
Studamire’s mother, Frederica Studamire, is also Valley View’s girls’ basketball coach. She has been coaching her daughters most of their lives.
She said being able to see both her daughters play together in college will be special.
“It was special to coach them all through their high school career,” Coach Studamire said. “And now, I get a chance to go and watch them and sit in the same gym and watch them play together at the college level under a different coach and just seeing how coachable they are and how far they’ve come. I’m just looking forward to how far they’re gonna go.”
The Studamire girls played a variety of sports at Valley View, including basketball, volleyball, softball and track. Their mother, who played basketball in college herself, said she is excited to see both continue to pursue the sport, though she told them she would support them no matter what sport they pursued.
Athletic director Curtis King told Hodge, Isbell and Studamire not to forget who helped them reach this point.
“It’s a big deal in their lives,” King said. “The lives of all the coaches that have touched them since they were (little) all had an effect on this day. So, don’t ever forget that. A lot of coaches helped you get to this point, and your parents… There’ll be a day you’ll figure that out, and you’ll appreciate even more what they’ve done for you.”
