A pair of freshmen led the way Thursday as the Sacred Heart girls’ basketball team honored its seniors with a dominant victory.
The Tigerettes blew past Crowley Nazarene Christian 60-18 in their final home game.
Anna Marie Becker, one of the seniors recognized after the game, said it meant a lot to win her final game in the Sacred Heart gym.
“This year has definitely been the best season for us sports-wise since my time in high school,” Becker said. “So, to get a win is definitely really, really good.”
No. 8 Sacred Heart (16-12 overall, 4-2 District 2A-2) scored more points in the first quarter, 19, than Nazarene scored all game.
Nazarene (5-10, 2-4) never scored more than 7 points in a quarter, which happened in the fourth. The Tigerettes held Nazarene to 2 points in the first.
Sacred Heart coach Cody Wilson said the Tigerettes played with more effort than they had in a long time.
“They kinda knew they needed to play for the seniors,” Wilson said. “They wanted to play for each other. We’re trying to fight for that second-place playoff spot, so being able to come out and win from here on out kind of secures that second-place spot for us.”
Although it was senior night, freshmen Christina Sullivan and Bella Walterscheid led the way offensively for the Tigerettes. Sullivan finished with 19 points, more than all of Nazarene. Walterscheid scored 17.
Wilson said the freshmen have led the team in efficiency and scoring most of the year.
“They did such a good job, not only scoring, but facilitating it to everybody,” Wilson said. “It just speaks volumes for where we could go as a program here in the next few years.”
Among the seniors, Carla Ochoa scored 8 points, and Becker finished with 6.
Last season, Sacred Heart needed to win a neutral-site tiebreaker game to get into the playoffs and came up short. This year, the Tigerettes came into this game having already clinched their spot in the postseason.
Many of these same girls made the playoffs in volleyball this past fall, as well. Wilson said the seniors were a big part of turning things around in both sports.
“We haven’t had a ton of success in the last few years,” Wilson said. “I think being able to turn the corner in volleyball and get everything going now has been a huge help, and those seniors have been the staple of holding us together this year and keeping everything moving in the right direction.”
The Tigerettes finish out the regular season with two road games before the playoffs begin. Both Wilson and Becker talked about aiming to make the state tournament scheduled for Feb. 22-23.
Becker said for the Tigerettes to do well in the playoffs, they need to keep their cool in tight games.
“It’s really easy to get stressed out when the games are close,” Becker said. “Which, when we enter playoffs, the games are going to start getting a lot closer. So, as long as we run our offense and keep our cool, then we should be pretty good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.