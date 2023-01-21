The tallest girl on the court positioned herself under the rim, caught a pass and laid the ball in right before the final buzzer sounded Saturday afternoon to give Sacred Heart its first district home loss.
The Tigerettes fell 40-38 in heartbreaking fashion to Red Oak Ovilla Christian.
No. 3 Ovilla (11-5 overall, 4-0 District 2A-2) trailed 38-35 with under a minute to play. Ovilla sophomore Zoey Hensley nailed a 3-pointer to tie game.
The Lady Eagles called timeout with 8.4 seconds remaining. They quickly moved the ball into the front court. Hensley caught the ball in the corner, then lobbed a pass inside for sophomore Sophie Henry. She picked the ball out of the air and laid in the game-winner over two defenders.
No. 7 Sacred Heart (15-12, 3-2) coach Cody Wilson said turnovers cost the Tigerettes.
“We forced some stuff that we definitely, I think we had position,” Wilson said. “We had a good chance to win, but forcing the ball into places it doesn’t need to go definitely hurts.”
The teams were evenly matched in the first half, and Sacred Heart led 18-17 at halftime. The Tigerettes opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run to seemingly take control. Ovilla hit a couple of shots late, but Sacred Heart led 35-24 after the third.
Ovilla fired back in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run. Hensley hit two 3-pointers during this stretch, the second of which tied the game at 35. Sacred Heart went 0-for-4 from the free throw line during this run.
Sacred Heart’s only points of the quarter came with around a minute to play as junior Isabella Walterscheid hit a deep 3-pointer to retake the lead, 38-35. Ovilla scored the final 5 points to win it.
Wilson said the Tigerettes did some good things to build the lead but got away from those things in the fourth.
“We started running through the offense, started taking our time,” Wilson said. “Limited our turnovers early in the second half and hit a couple of big 3s, so that was big. Kind of abandoned that when our shot wasn’t as good, and it just fell from there.”
Sacred Heart freshman Christian Sullivan led all scorers with 15 points. Fellow freshman Bella Walterscheid scored 13, and Isabella Walterscheid had 9.
Hensley led Ovilla with 14 points. Henry and junior Demi Martin each scored 12.
This was the second meeting between these teams this season. Ovilla won 41-38 on Jan. 3 in what was both teams’ district opener. The Lady Eagles took firm control of first place with this win, but the Tigerettes are still in second. Sacred Heart is 3-0 against the rest of the district.
Wilson said he is confident the Tigerettes will win their remaining games to finish second.
“We need to see the effort that we had there at the end of the fourth quarter there from start to finish,” Wilson said. “And then, just having fun. They get frustrated, and they forget that this is still a game and let their emotions get the best of them.”
