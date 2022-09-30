A timely strike by a freshman ended a fierce rally from the visitors Thursday night as Sacred Heart completed the first half of district play.
The Tigerettes volleyball team defeated Keller Harvest Christian 3-1 in Muenster. Sacred Heart won 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
Sacred Heart (7-12 overall, 3-3 District 2A-2) finished the first round of district in fourth place, the final playoff spot.
Harvest (5-14, 2-4) started and finished well but couldn’t keep pace with the Tigerettes otherwise.
Sacred Heart coach Camila Zimmerman said the Tigerettes played hard.
“It took us a minute to really get there,” Zimmerman said. “But they were aggressive. They kept us going after that ball, not giving up on it. That’s what got us there.”
The Lady Saints came close to forcing a fifth set. Sacred Heart led 21-10 in the fourth after winning the previous two sets. The Tigerettes had all the momentum, but Harvest rallied with a 10-1 run. The Lady Saints closed the gap to 24-22, but freshman Bella Walterscheid denied them their comeback with one last kill. She also scored the winning point in the second set.
Sacred Heart senior Carla Ochoa said the energy from the crowd helped push the Tigerettes to victory despite Harvest’s best efforts.
“It was really stressful,” Ochoa said. “But we were ahead, so we were like, OK, let’s put the lid on it. Let’s close this set out, and let’s go home, because it was a long rally.”
Ochoa led the offense with 14 kills, followed by Isabella Walterscheid with 13 and Bella Walterscheid with 10.
Sacred Heart has won four of its previous five matches, the lone loss coming in five sets to Fort Worth Bethesda. Harvest and the Tigerettes entered the night tied for fourth, so the win gives Sacred Heart the edge in the race to the playoffs.
The second round of district play will be challenging with every game but one away from home. The lone home game is against Crowley Nazarene, who is undefeated in district. The final two games at Bethesda and at Harvest may decide Sacred Heart’s postseason fate.
Zimmerman said she feels good about the second half of district play, but she wants to see her players play with more confidence.
“I see it in them,” Zimmerman said. “They’re great players. They all are very skilled, but sometimes, they don’t see it. When they start messing up, they get into their heads, and that’s where we start going downhill. If I can see them being more confident and going after that ball more, not only during practice but the next coming games, I think we’ll be good.”
