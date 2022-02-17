DENTON – Sacred Heart wrapped up its girls’ basketball season Wednesday night with one last bus trip.
The Tigerettes fell 54-38 to Fort Worth Covenant Classical in a tiebreaking game at Denton Calvary Academy.
Sacred Heart (9-25 overall, 2-6 District 2A-2) finished tied for fourth in the district with Covenant after splitting their head-to-head meetings, so the two met again in a play-in game.
Covenant (6-13, 2-6) earned the district’s final playoff spot with the win, leaving the Tigerettes out of the postseason. Covenant could have clinched the spot without this game being necessary had the Lady Cavs beaten Sherman Texoma Christian on Tuesday, but Texoma’s win gave Sacred Heart one last shot.
Sacred Heart coach Amanda Aldriedge said though it wasn’t technically a playoff game, it was nice having the chance to play a win-or-go-home neutral site game.
“We were really rooting for Texoma (Tuesday),” Aldriedge said. “We wanted to get this game in. The girls wanted to get this game in. They wanted to fight for their last game and not just leave it up to another team.”
Sacred Heart trailed 21-19 at halftime, but senior Amelia Becker hit a shot early in the third quarter to tie the game. Any chance to build momentum quickly disappeared as the Lady Cavs responded with a 14-2 run. The Tigerettes got the deficit down to 10 two minutes into the fourth, but a 6-0 Covenant run all but decided the game.
The Tigerettes had a hot start, leading 10-4 in the first quarter. Covenant got into rhythm afterward and used a 12-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter. Although Sacred Heart tied the game early in the third, the Tigerettes never led again.
Covenant often used a full court press defense, and the constant pressure led to turnovers which the Lady Cavs turned into quick points, helping them take control. Aldriedge said it wasn’t anything the Tigerettes didn’t expect.
“The first time we played them, they had the same defense,” Aldriedge said. “We beat ‘em well. The last two games, I think that we were just overwhelmed. We couldn’t get into the rhythm of breaking it.”
Sacred Heart senior Emily Flusche led all scorers with 12 points, followed by Becker with 9 and sophomore Isabella Walterscheid with 8.
The game was played in front of a decidedly pro-Tigerettes crowd with several fans making the drive from Muenster on a weeknight. Aldriedge said it means a lot to her team to have the support.
“The girls love it,” Aldriedge said. “They look forward to having fans there, and it gets them excited when they see the fans in the stands.”
Flusche and Becker were the only seniors on this years’ team. Aldriedge said though she is excited for next season with most of her players returning, those two seniors meant a lot to the program and will be missed.
