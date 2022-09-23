Great starts to each set helped lift Sacred Heart to its third-straight win Thursday night.
The Tigerette volleyball team defeated Fort Worth Christian Life Prep 3-1 at home. Sacred Heart won 25-15, 25-10, 25-27, 25-13.
Sacred Heart (6-11 overall, 2-2 District 2A-2) led 4-0 or better to begin each set. The good starts made it difficult for the Lady Knights to respond.
Christian Life Prep (2-12, 0-4) was able to come from behind for a hard-fought win in the third, but the Tigerettes were too much for the Lady Knights otherwise.
Sacred Heart coach Camila Zimmerman said The Tigerettes won by playing as a team.
“They weren’t playing like individuals,” Zimmerman said. “They were going after the ball. They were being aggressive. Everything finally clicked today.”
Isabella Walterscheid led the Tigerettes with 10 kills. Bella Walterscheid had eight, and Sophie Huchton had seven.
Emily Flusche served first for Sacred Heart each set. The senior’s service helped the Tigerettes lead 5-0 in the first, 8-0 in the second, 4-0 in the third and 6-0 in the fourth. Flusche served 12 aces in the match.
Zimmerman said Flusche’s good serves were key to those good starts.
“(Flusche had) really good consistency in making that ball float,” Zimmerman said. “That’s really difficult to pass, so she did a great job with those.”
In the third, Christian Life Prep called an early timeout with Sacred Heart ahead 4-0. The Tigerettes had easily won the first two sets and seemed well on their way to a sweep.
Usually, a timeout is spent talking strategy or refocusing. This time, the Lady Knights’ coach ordered her players to do sprints back-and-forth across their half of the court. If she wanted to get their attention, it worked.
When play resumed, Christian Life Prep went on a 6-0 run to take their first lead in any set. The Lady Knights held the lead most of the set, eventually winning it.
Zimmerman said the Tigerettes were overconfident in the third.
“We stopped moving our feet as much,” Zimmerman said. “We weren’t as aggressive as we were in the other sets on defense. So, that’s where we kind of lost it a little bit, but they gained their focus again in that fourth set.”
Sacred Heart nearly spoiled the impressive third-set response. Christian Life Prep had set point at 24-20, but the Tigerettes scored 5-straight to get match point. The sweep wasn’t meant to be as the Tigerettes twice hit the ball into the rafters, which took unexpected bounces straight down for a Lady Knights’ point.
The fourth set was akin to the first two. The Tigerettes led by as much as 10-1 en route to finishing their second district win.
