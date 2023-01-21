A Saturday afternoon home win capped off a perfect week for the Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team.
The Tigers defeated Red Oak Ovilla Christian 58-47, their second win over the Eagles this season.
Sacred Heart (13-10 overall, 5-2 District 2A-2) coach Brady Endres said the Tigers played physical, something that is becoming the norm for them.
“A lot of defense, and a lot of effort,” Endres said. “Doing what they’re asked to do at all times. Very good week. Told them we needed two out of three (games), and we got all three.”
The Tigers won all three games it played this week. Sacred Heart knocked off No. 1 Fort Worth Bethesda 61-52 at home Tuesday, then beat Keller Harvest Christian 52-39 on the road Friday night before Saturday’s win against Ovilla (13-11, 4-3).
Sacred Heart senior Nathan Hesse said the best thing the Tigers did Saturday was keep their composure.
“We had a lot of pressure on us,” Hesse said. “They switched a lot of defenses. We saw a lot of different defensive formations. We just kept our composure. Even when they’d come back, make it a 2-point game, we’d stay in the driver’s seat and hold off.”
Sacred Heart led 25-10 in the second quarter and seemed prime to run away with it, but the Eagles closed the gap and trailed 30-27 at halftime.
Hesse said the Tigers refocused in the locker room.
“They had a lot of momentum,” Hesse said. “Our mentality was, obviously, this thing isn’t over. We’re still in the driver’s seat, still trying to win this game. We gotta stay aggressive. We gotta stay on top of them and get this win.”
Ovilla scored the first points of the second half to make it a 1-point game. Sacred Heart scored the next 9 points to settle back into control of the game, and the Eagles never got that close again.
The Tigers led 43-35 after the third and led by as much as 54-41 in the fourth.
Endres said the Tigers are calm under pressure.
“They take care of business, whereas the last couple of years, maybe not so much,” Endres said. “We get into pressure situations where we get pressed or whatever, and it’s not a problem for us this year. They stay calm, and they take care of business.”
Aaron Cochran and Ryan Swirczynski led Sacred Heart with 13 points each. Eli Hess followed with 9, and Hesse scored 8. Eight Tigers scored.
Sacred Heart and Ovilla entered Saturday in a five-way tie for first place in the district with Bethesda, No. 10 Crowley Nazarene and Fort Worth Christian Life Prep. Sacred Heart and Nazarene both won Saturday, putting them in a two-way tie for first.
Endres said in a district this competitive, the Tigers must play with the same effort each night.
“Sometimes, you’re going to make shots,” Endres said. “Sometimes, you won’t. Defense and effort is something you can bring every game, and we continue to do so.”
The Tigers host Nazarene on Tuesday in yet another game with first place at stake.
