When Sacred Heart played Shiner St. Paul in last year’s football state championship game, the Tigers were up against a juggernaut they hadn’t yet seen.
It will be a different story Saturday at 2 p.m. when the two meet in the state semifinals at Waco Robinson.
Sacred Heart (11-1) will play the Cardinals for the third time in just under a year. After losing to St. Paul in last year’s title game, the Tigers defeated the Cardinals 30-20 on Sept. 10 in Frisco.
St. Paul (7-4) has won four-straight state championships and six of the past seven.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said the Tigers are more confident now after beating the Cardinals in September, but beating a team with this much experience in the playoffs will be a challenge.
“They’ve been there,” Schilling said. “They’ve got the leather on them. All of that is definitely going to play into it. Had we not been there last year, I would be a lot more concerned, but our kids are pretty hungry. So, I feel like we’ll be ready to go.”
The Tigers will look a little different from their first two matchups with St. Paul. Sacred Heart junior Ryan Swirczynski started at quarterback in the first two meetings, but he has moved to running back thanks to the emergence of freshman Clayton Bezner.
Sacred Heart had planned to start Bezner from the beginning of the season, but those plans were delayed when he got hurt in the Tigers’ first scrimmage against Valley View. Swirczynski slotted back into his old role for the first half of the season, including the Catholic Bowl against St. Paul.
Bezner eased into playing early in district play before getting his first snaps at quarterback Oct. 14 at Fort Worth Temple Christian, where he split time with Swirczynski. He took over as the full-time starting quarterback the next week.
Schilling said the Tigers are healthier now than when they played St. Paul in Frisco.
“Nathan Hesse wasn’t healthy back then,” Schilling said. “Trey Thibodaux wasn’t healthy. Clayton didn’t play a down in that game. He suited up but did not play one snap. We both have our injuries to deal with, there’s no doubt, but we’re healthier than we were then.”
This new arrangement worked well last week in the Tigers’ second-round game against Houston Northland Christian. Bezner threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Swirczynski rushed for 209 yards and three scores.
Schilling said this change has worked the way he had hoped.
“I definitely think we’re harder to defend now,” Schilling said. “Whether Ryan’s playing running back or receiver, it opens things up with Hesse and (Gus) Ganzon, also, and Clayton is also a threat to run. So, it definitely opens things up. One other thing, … Clayton is a very good defensive player, as well. He’s helped us out a lot in the secondary.”
This will be Sacred Heart’s second-straight week traveling to Waco and third overall this season. If the Tigers win, they will make the trip yet again next week for the TAPPS Division IV state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.