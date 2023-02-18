CELINA – A free throw in the final seconds of the game Saturday saw Sacred Heart fall agonizingly short of a trip to the state tournament.
The Tiger basketball team lost 37-36 to Fort Worth Bethesda in the regional round of the TAPPS playoffs at Celina High School.
Sacred Heart (18-13) split two regular season meetings with Bethesda, a district opponent.
No. 6 Bethesda (31-6) finished the game on a 6-0 run to clinch its spot in the final four.
Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said one too many mistakes cost the Tigers.
“A little bit of a slow start and turning the ball over late (made the difference),” Endres said. “Couple of key turnovers there, but credit to (Bethesda). They made buckets whenever they had to, and they came out on top.”
Bethesda had the ball in the final minute with the game tied at 36. After running down the clock, Cason Clagg attacked the rim. He missed but drew a foul with 1.3 seconds remaining. He hit the first free throw to give the Lions the lead.
He missed the second, and the Tigers immediately called timeout upon collecting the rebound. They tried to hurl the inbounds pass the length of the court to get a quick shot away, but the pass sailed out of bounds. Bethesda inbounded the ball successfully to run off the final second.
Bethesda led much of the game, but the Tigers hung around. In the third quarter, Aaron Cochran tied the game at 23 with a 3-pointer. Twice, Bethesda retook the lead. Twice, Zach Hennigan hit a shot to tie the game, including one right before the buzzer.
Early in the fourth, Jackson Knabe gave Sacred Heart the lead with a 3-pointer, and Ryan Swirczynski added to it with a layup.
With 4:39 to play, Nathan Hesse hit two free throws to grow the lead to 36-31.
Endres said the Tigers showed him what they have all season.
“No quit in the kids,” Endres said. “They won zero district games a year ago, and we’re sitting here 1 point away from going to the semis. No quit in them, not just this game. Every game to get us to this point. It just didn’t bounce our way there at the end.”
These would be Sacred Heart’s final points of the season.
Eli Owen hit a 3-pointer to bring the Lions within 2. With 1:08 to play, Kevin Thornton tied the game for the Lions, setting up Clagg’s game-winning free throw.
As tough an ending as this was, the Tigers had a tremendous season. After going 0-8 in district play last year, they finished as one of the final eight teams in TAPPS Class 2A.
Endres said the seniors were a big part of the turnaround.
“I asked them to leave the program in a better spot than they found it, and they did more than that,” Endres said. “It’s been however many years since Sacred Heart’s been this far in basketball, and I credit that to the seniors and their work ethic and everything they’ve put in to get where we are.”
